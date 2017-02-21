Sevilla Monchi's magic leads spanish club into Europe's elite

The former goalkeeper has guided the club from Spain's second division to five Europa League titles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sevilla's new signing Stevan Jovetic (R) poses the club's President Pepe Castro (C) and Sports Director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, during official presentation in Seville, on January 10, 2017 play

Sevilla's new signing Stevan Jovetic (R) poses the club's President Pepe Castro (C) and Sports Director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, during official presentation in Seville, on January 10, 2017

(AFP/File)

Champions League Manchester City braced for Monaco, Leicester face 'fight'
FA Cup Third-tier Millwall upset Leicester
In the La Liga Lowly Leganes hand Barca chance to lick PSG wounds
Copa del Rey Atletico's Vicente Calderon to host final
Unai Emery PSG manager has poor record against Barcelona
Champions League PSG host Barcelona in last-16 first leg tie
Champions League Planes, trains and automobiles for Napoli exodus to Madrid
Champions League Digne backs Barcelona's 'MSN' to outgun PSG once more

There are few football clubs where the star is the sporting director, but Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, or "Monchi" as he is better known, has been the architect of Sevilla's most successful era by far.

Since taking over as sporting director in 2000, the former goalkeeper has guided the club from Spain's second division to five Europa League titles.

Moreover, Monchi has done so whilst raking in hundreds of millions of euros as the likes of Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos and Ivan Rakitic headed for greener pastures and replacing them at a fraction of the cost.

"We are more a business now than a football club and on the field we have achieved incredible feats that we never dreamed of," Monchi told AFP in an exclusive interview.

He said the Sevilla never saw the success it deserved in the past but "I am happy that the club ... has managed to consolidate itself among the elite of Spanish and European football."

That consolidation among the elite can take one step further this week when struggling English champions Leicester City visit the Sanchez Pizjuan for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

For all Sevilla's success in the Europa League, Europe's second tier competition, they have never reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League under Monchi's watch.

"There is a tremendous excitement, atmosphere and an ambition to take that long-awaited step into the best eight teams in the Champions League," he adds.

"It would be another step in the growth of the cub, growing our brand, the confidence in the project and a reaffirmation of what we are doing."

The sides couldn't come into the game in more contrasting fashion with Sevilla riding high in La Liga, whilst, just a year on from producing one of the greatest stories in the history of football, Leicester face a relegation battle just to remain in the Premier League.

"It surprises me because I think they have a good squad," Monchi continues.

"If we compare it to last year, there is only one important difference and that is the absence of (N'Golo) Kante."

Difficult summer

If anyone knows how to deal with the task of replacing departed stars and maintaining success it is Monchi's Sevilla.

Yet, even by his standards, the reconstruction job carried out in pre-season was a remarkable one.

Paris Saint-Germain poached coach Unai Emery and key midfield cog Grzegorz Krychowiak, whilst last season's top scorer Kevin Gameiro joined Atletico Madrid.

Monchi himself had doubts that the project was sustainable.

The club refused to accept his resignation and so he set about bringing in Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli and assembling a very different squad to the one required by Emery.

"It was the most difficult (summer) for many reasons."

"For personal reasons, but fundamentally because there was a very sudden change of coach with plans having already begun."

"A new coach means a new plan. It put our department to the test and I think we reacted well."

Eleven new players were signed, but it was the last of them that has made the biggest impact.

Monchi's Sevilla has not only the scouting network to pick up hidden gems, but increasingly is also becoming a stage for fallen stars to rediscover their form, as in the case of Manchester City loanee Samir Nasri.

"We thought that if Nasri is happy, he won't have forgotten how to play football. We have tried to make sure the person feels good so that the footballer can appear."

All good things must come to an end, though, and there is a growing sense that after 30 years at the club he loves, this season may be Monchi's last at Sevilla.

If so Serie A giants Roma look best-placed to inherit his magic touch in the transfer market as he believes the cash rich nature of the Premier League wouldn't allow him the autonomy he craves.

"I have said many times that France and Italy are the models that are perhaps the leagues that attract me most because the figure of sporting director has more weight."

"There are other leagues like England, which is very attractive, but perhaps the role of sporting director doesn't fit because there is a different type of model."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play...bullet

Football

Martunis has sometimes been described as Christiano Ronaldo's 'adopted son'
Ronaldo Player's Indonesian protege hit by injury
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) heads the ball to score but is ruled offside during their UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg match against Saint-Etienne, at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, on February 16, 2017
Manchester United Mourinho eying changes for Europa League St Etienne 2nd leg
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger watches from the touchline on February 20, 2017
FA Cup Wenger relieved to beat 'astonishing' Sutton
South African Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula says President Zuma did not take sides ahead of the mid-March CAF presidential election
Zuma South African president not backing Hayatou - minister