Serie A Genoa goalkeeper Perin suffers knee ligament rupture

Perin, 24, fell to the ground as he moved to save a shot minutes into the league fixture at the Luigi Ferraris stadium.

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin may be out for the rest of the season after a confirmed knee ligament rupture play

(AFP/File)

Manchester City Guardiola demands win streak after Cup demolition

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin could be ruled out for the rest of the season after the Serie A club confirmed he ruptured cruciate knee ligaments in a 1-0 defeat to Roma on Sunday.

After suffering from apparently intense pain in his left knee, he was soon replaced by teammate Eugenio Lamanna.

Genoa did not say for how long the 'keeper would be ruled out although cruciate knee ligament injuries usually require several months on the sidelines.

"In the coming days he will undergo surgery," confirmed Genoa in a brief statement.

Perin, who has made one appearance for Italy, suffered a similar injury, albeit to his right knee, in April that ended any hopes he had of travelling with the Azzurri to Euro 2016.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

