Serie A AC Milan stay in chase for Europe with Torino draw

Andrea Belotti had put Torino ahead after 21 minutes with his 14th league goal of the season and Marco Benassi adding a second for the hosts five minutes later.

AC Milan's midfielder Andrea Bertolacci celebrates after scoring on January 16, 2017 play

AC Milan's midfielder Andrea Bertolacci celebrates after scoring on January 16, 2017

AC Milan battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Torino on Monday keeping their bid for Europe alive by moving fifth in the Serie A table.

But Milan's 17-year-old keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Adem Ljajic's penalty to prevent the hosts going 3-0 up after just 32 minutes.

And once the storm had passed Milan responded positively with Andrea Bertolacci scoring on 55 minutes and Carlos Bacca slotting in a penalty five minutes later.

Milan played the final minutes of the game with 10 men after Alessio Romagnoli was sent off on 88 minutes for a second yellow card.

They overtake city rivals Inter Milan, moving fifth with 37 points, eight points behind leader Juventus, ahead of Saturday's clash against third-placed Napoli.

Torino, knocked out of the Italian Cup 2-1 last week by AC Milan, stay eighth equal on 30 points with Fiorentina, six points off the first European qualifying place.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

