Sergio Aguero :  Lampard reveals how Manchester City striker always arrives late for training

Sergio Aguero Lampard reveals how Manchester City striker always arrives late for training

Frank Lampard and Sergio Aguero play Frank Lampard and Sergio Aguero (Getty Images)

Premier League great Frank Lampard has revealed that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was always arriving late for training and didn’t care about the fines it got him.

Lampard, a Chelsea legend made the shock loan move from New York City FC to Manchester City in the 2014-15 season.

During a recent interview, the 38-year-old midfielder said Aguero was always fined for coming late to training.

Asked on Sky Sports' Soccer AM show about who was the most fined player at Chelsea, Lampard said; “at Chelsea, I can't remember but I will jump to Manchester City.

John Terry and Frank Lampard play John Terry and Frank Lampard AT Sky Sports' Soccer AM show (Sky Sports)

“Aguero picked up a fair few. He just didn't care. He was so laid back and would just stroll out to the training pitch like five minutes late.

'"[The coaches would say] right you're fined" and he would say ‘OK, no problem. Wait until the weekend and I'll score a hat-trick and everyone will be happy’.'

