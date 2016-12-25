Sergio Aguero :  Lampard reveals how Manchester City striker always arrives late for training

During a recent interview, the 38-year-old midfielder said Aguero was always fined for coming late to training.
Lampard, a Chelsea legend made the shock loan move from New York City FC to Manchester City in the 2014-15 season.
During a recent interview, the 38-year-old midfielder said Aguero was always fined for coming late to training.
Asked on Sky Sports' Soccer AM show about who was the most fined player at Chelsea, Lampard said; “at Chelsea, I can't remember but I will jump to Manchester City.
ALSO READ: Frank Lampard wants Chelsea return
“Aguero picked up a fair few. He just didn't care. He was so laid back and would just stroll out to the training pitch like five minutes late.
'"[The coaches would say] right you're fined" and he would say ‘OK, no problem. Wait until the weekend and I'll score a hat-trick and everyone will be happy’.'
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.