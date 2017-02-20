Scottish Premiership Dundee heap more misery on Rangers

Rangers' hopes of clinching second place in the Scottish Premiership were dealt a major blow as Dundee defeated the troubled Glasgow giants 2-1 at Dens Park on Sunday.

Mark O'Hara fired Dundee in front early in the first half before Kevin Holt added a second just before the break.

Joe Garner gave Rangers -- with under-20s coach Graeme Murty at the helm following manager Mark Warburton's departure -- some hope in the second half with his first goal since October.

However, Dundee held on to secure their first home win over Rangers since 1992 as the Gers slipped six points behind second-placed Aberdeen after the Dons came from behind to defeat Kilmarnock 2-1.

Dundee manager Paul Hartley was full of plaudits for his side.

"I thought it was outstanding in terms of the team performance. It's probably the best since I came here three years ago," former Celtic player Hartley said after seeing his team win for the first time in 2017.

"Everything just clicked and I thought we executed the game plan perfectly."

The defeat -- the sixth Rangers have suffered in the league this season -- leaves them with just one win in their past six league matches and a massive 30 points behind rivals Celtic at the top of the table.

"It was really disappointing and we didn't implement the things we wanted to do enough in the game," former Scotland international Murty said.

"We challenged them at half-time to show more and I think they did but they can't wait until then -- it has to be from the get-go."

Dundee almost got off to the perfect start at Dens Park when Craig Wighton found O'Hara with a cross after just 13 seconds but the midfielder's header was narrowly off target.

The danger signs were there for the Gers and Dundee had the lead in the 13th minute. On-loan Henrik Ojamaa played a low cross into the box from the left and O'Hara steered the ball into the net via the post from 12 yards out.

Rangers were dealt a further blow when veteran defender Clint Hill was replaced by Danny Wilson after a head knock. And the substitute didn't enjoy the best of starts as he conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box from which Dundee made it 2-0 in the 41st minute.

Holt curled a low free-kick into the box which just evaded Dundee defender Julen Etxabeguren and the unsighted Wes Foderingham could only push it into the far corner of his net.

Rangers made a better start to the second half with Scott Bain saving well from a James Tavernier free-kick before Andy Halliday fired a volley off target.

Dundee looked to have weathered the storm before Garner gave Rangers some hope in the 62nd minute. The much-maligned striker collected the ball just outside the box before cutting inside to fire in a superb swerving shot that beat Bain for his first goal in 12 matches.

Kenny Miller then went close to a leveller as his deflected effort hit the outside of the post soon after.

Rangers brought on Harry Forrester, who had scored in his three previous matches against Dundee, and the midfielder should have continued that run when Martyn Waghorn's cross landed to him at the far post but he fired well wide.