Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and his former teammate Owen Hargreaves were pictured making their way to have lunch together on Monday, February 20.

Schweinsteiger and Hargreaves were teammates for several years and reunited on Monday for a shopping trip.

The football stars were joined by Ana Ivanovic, Schweinsteiger’s wife for the lunch date.

The lunch date comes just a day after Schweinsteiger was on the bench throughout the duration of Manchester United 2-1 win at Blackburn in a fifth round FA Cup clash.

The 32-year-old is back in Jose Mourinho after he was frozen left out of the first team for most of the first half of the season.

He has also been added to Manchester United's Europa League squad after fighting his way back into the first-team picture at Old Trafford.

He made two substitute appearances and before his first start in United's 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic where he also scored.