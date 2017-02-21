Bastian Schweinsteiger Manchester United midfielder joins his former teammate, Hargreaves for lunch

Schweinsteiger and his wife, Ivanovic had lunch with the midfielder's former teammate, Owen Hargreaves.

  • Published:
Owen Hargreaves and Ana Ivanovic play Bastian Schweinsteiger and his former teammate Owen Hargreaves went for lunch on Monday (Eamonn and James Clarke)

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and his former teammate Owen Hargreaves were pictured making their way to have lunch together on Monday, February 20.

Schweinsteiger and Hargreaves were teammates for several years and reunited on Monday for a shopping trip.

The football stars were joined by Ana Ivanovic, Schweinsteiger’s wife for the lunch date.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger play Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger (Eamonn and James Clarke)

The lunch date comes just a day after Schweinsteiger was on the bench throughout the duration of Manchester United 2-1 win at Blackburn in a fifth round FA Cup clash.

The 32-year-old is back in Jose Mourinho after he was frozen left out of the first team for most of the first half of the season.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger play Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger (Eamonn and James Clarke)

 

He has also been added to Manchester United's Europa League squad after fighting his way back into the first-team picture at Old Trafford.

He made two substitute appearances and before his first start in United's 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan Athletic where he also scored.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

