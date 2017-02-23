Santi Cazorla Arsenal midfielder ruled out of season with ankle injury

After suffering a setback in his recovery, Cazorla requirs another surgery on his achilles tendon.

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery.

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been ruled out of the season after suffering an injury setback.

Cazorla has not played for Arsenal since October 2016 due to an achilles tendon injury.

The Spanish midfielder underwent surgery to repair the injury in January 2017 and was initially expected to return in March.

Santi Cazorla play Santi Cazorla will undergo another injury again (AFP/File)

 

After suffering a setback in his recovery, the 32-year-old midfielder required another surgery which will sure rule him out of making a return this season.

Just in January, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hoped his influential midfielder will make a return this season and this new development will be a huge blow to him.

Santi is far from starting to run again. He had a little procedure and we have a meeting with the medical people today to see what it really was,” Wenger said at that time.

Santi Cazorla play Wenger was hoping Cazorla would make a return this season (Reuters)

 

Certainly he will not be available in the next six weeks, that is for sure.

“Will he play again this season? I hope so because once you start to go outside, you have to count six weeks' preparation. 'At the moment he is not at that level.

“Let's hope he can come back in the next three or four weeks on the pitch.”

Mohamed Elneny play Mohammed Elneny is also currently injured

 

In midfield, Arsenal would also miss Mohammed Elneny who is certain to miss their next two games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Arsenal’s Monday, February 20 FA Cup clash at Sutton.

