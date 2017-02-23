Santi Cazorla Arsenal midfielder 'set to miss rest of season'

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since being forced off during Arsenal's 6-0 win against Ludogorets on October 19.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal's Santi Cazorla has not played since October 2016 play

Arsenal's Santi Cazorla has not played since October 2016

(AFP/File)

Santi Cazorla Arsenal midfielder ruled out of season with ankle injury
Chelsea vs Arsenal Gunner's title hopes on the line in Stamford Bridge clash
Premier League Guardiola and Wenger weigh style v substance
Wenger Arsenal won't lose Ozil, Sanchez early
Cazorla Wenger defends Arsenal treatment of injured midfielder
West Ham vs Arsenal Wenger expects Arsenal to regain momentum after Cup blow

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla's recovery from ankle surgery could see the Spain international ruled out of the rest of the English season, British media reported Thursday.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since being forced off during the second half of Arsenal's 6-0 Champions League group win against Ludogorets on October 19.

Cazorla subsequently had an operation on a tendon in his right foot, with the Gunners estimating the time needed for rehabilitation at around three months.

However, reports have now suggested Cazorla could miss the rest of the season.

After Cazorla was first injured, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke of his importance to the team.

"The dressing room needs a balance between experience and youth-team players and you need to be guided as well by some experienced players as well when you go through difficult times," Wenger said.

"They help you always to keep your feet on the ground and keep focused."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee The German striker Rohr wants for the Super Eaglesbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet

Football

Bobby Clement
Enugu Rangers Forward, Clement happy with win over Lobi Stars
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker joins teammate in warm-weather training in Abu Dhabi
Ashley Young
Ashley Young Chinese side, Shangdong Luneng to make £10M offer for United forward
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa How Super Eagles stars fared in Leicester City 2-1 loss at Sevilla