Sand Eagles :  Nigeria Beach Soccer team are 20th in World Ranking

After coming second in the 2016 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nation, Nigeria’s Beach Soccer team are now the 20th in Africa.

The Sand Eagles, the host of the 2016 Beach soccer Afcon, lost to Senegal in the final of the competition played in Lagos.

They, however, qualified for the 2017 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas after qualifying for the final of the Afcon.

The Sand Eagles move up 10 places in the World Ranking released on Thursday, December 29.

With 756 points, Audu Adamu’s men are now third in Africa.

African champions are the best in the continent with 1028 points and 12th in the world, while Egypt are second with 908 points (16th in the word.

Portugal end the year as the best team in beach soccer ahead Russia, Brazil, Italy, Iran, Switzerland, Tahiti, Japan, Paraguay and Spain.