Samir Nasri :  French player trends on Twitter as he is accused of infidelity

French football player, Samir Nasri was the talk of Twitter on Tuesday, December after being accused of infidelity from messages from his own account.

The Manchester City player who is on loan at La Liga side, Sevilla was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend Anara Atanes.

These accusations came after Drip Doctors tweeted about their service to the midfielder.

“We provided @SamNasri19 a concierge Immunity IV Drip to keep him hydrated & in top health during his busy soccer season,” Drip Doctors wrote.

We provided @SamNasri19 a concierge Immunity IV Drip to keep him hydrated & in top health during his busy soccer se… https://t.co/tMAvr7JNC6 — Drip Doctors (@DripDoctors) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

A tweet from Nasri’s account, however, responded saying; “U also provided me a full sexual service too right after. So guys make sure you get this service. This w**** c**** and f**** the same night.”

“Sorry guys I just had to let the world know that my girlfriend anara who was with me at the time had booked this girl to give me an iv drip.

“On arrival anara had left the room and this girl asked for my number and to go out with me that night. She then continued to give me a full service in my hotel room so doubling up her services.

“Just giving you boys a heads up on this service from @DripDoctors.”

Apparently hacked, Nasri and his team tried to delete the messages but more kept coming.

“Everything i said was 100 percents facts. The girl in the picture jamilah. Came to my room at 3am and continued other services that don't come on their menu,” the tweet from Nasri’s account read.

“Unfortunately my twitter keeps deleting tweets. But just letting you boys know if you are in the la area and feeling lonely msg @DripDoctors.”'

Atanes is said to be the person who was tweeting from Nasri’s account as she also commented on the Drip Doctor’s photo on Instagram.

“You also provide a full sexual service with it too,” the model wrote.

The 29-year-old midfielder, however, denied the accusations calling the rumours ‘fake’.

@SamNasri19 account has been HACKED and the recent tweets about @dripdoctors are all FALSE, this will be confirmed shortly. Thanks — Drip Doctors (@DripDoctors) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Someone hacked my account and tried to spread rumors which is fake i am sorty for all the ppl involved in that i apologies,” Nasri tweeted.

@SamNasri19 account has been HACKED and the recent tweets about @dripdoctors are all FALSE, this will be confirmed shortly. Thanks — Drip Doctors (@DripDoctors) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Drip Doctors have also denied the accusations on Twitter.

Nasri and British model, Atanes startd dating in 2013 before they split recently.