Ryan Babel Ex-Liverpool striker signs for Besiktas

Former Dutch international Babel, who played for Liverpool from 2007 to 2011, was a free agent after his contract with Deportivo La Coruna expired.
Besiktas said he would be paid 1.2 million euros for the rest of this season then 2.1 million euros for the next two full seasons.
The Turkish side are looking to make a serious bid to retain their Super Lig title, lying just one point behind pacesetters Basaksehir at the turn of the year.
