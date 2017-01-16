Russian Premier League table-toppers Spartak Moscow have signed Brazilian international forward Luiz Adriano from AC Milan, the Moscow club said on Monday.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed but Russian media reported a fee of one million euros ($1.06 million) for the 29-year-old striker.

"I'm very happy with a move to Spartak," he told their website.

"I will do my best to score as many goals as I can to help the club win the title."

Adriano started his professional career at Brazilian club Internacional Porto Alegre and won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2006 before joining Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk a year later.

He sealed an eight-million-euro move to Milan in 2015, scoring six goals in 36 matches.

Adriano also won four caps for Brazil in 2014-15.

Nine-time Russian champions Spartak top the Premier League after 17 matches, five points ahead of Zenit St Petersburg.

The Russian league is on a three-month winter break and will resume in March.