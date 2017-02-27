Russian Premier League FIFA backs troubled Saint Petersburg pitch

FIFA on Monday said it was confident problems plaguing the pitch at the new Saint Petersburg stadium will be fixed in time for the Confederations Cup in June.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A general view shows the pitch at the new football stadium at Krestovsky island, also known as the Zenit Arena in Saint Petersburg on February 27, 2017 play

A general view shows the pitch at the new football stadium at Krestovsky island, also known as the Zenit Arena in Saint Petersburg on February 27, 2017

(AFP)

Lucas Hernandez French defender, girlfriend get community service for spat
Dembele Celtic football enjoy huge lead
Burnley Keane from villain to hero as club claim rare away point
Seria A Allegri warns Juve over 'angry' Napoli
Fabinho Cheeky coach puts Monaco clear at top
Bundesliga Rising star Werner hoping for Germany call-up
English Premier League 'Animal' Ibrahimovic thanks kids, Mourinho for Man Utd chance

FIFA on Monday said it was confident problems plaguing the pitch at the new Saint Petersburg stadium will be fixed in time for the Confederations Cup in June.

Last year inspectors said the retractable pitch at the 68,000-seater Saint Petersburg Arena -- which is set to hold the opening and final games of the Confederations Cup -- was unstable and not fit for matches.

"There's a clear plan, engineering plan of the works to be put in and that should be completed within the next two weeks," Colin Smith, the head of FIFA's operational commission, said following a visit to the stadium.

"We're confident that the measures that have been planned should resolve the situation."

The pitch issue is the latest headache to hit the venue in Russia's second city -- which is also meant to host games during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The construction of the arena, which serves as a home ground for Zenit St Petersburg, began in 2007 but was only finished in December after spiralling bills and missed deadlines.

"There's still a lot of work to be done and completed but we all feel that we're on the right track," Smith said.

"Certainly for June, for the Confederations Cup, there's all measures in place to make sure that we have the best playing surface possible."

Other Confederation Cup matches will take place in Sochi, Kazan and Moscow's Otkrytie arena.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa How Nigerian forward caused Ranieri's sackingbullet
2 Manchester United Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thrillerbullet
3 Claudio Ranieri How coach’s sack will affect Nigerian players at...bullet

Football

A fan is pictured wearing a mask of Leicester City's former manager Claudio Ranieri at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on February 27, 2017
English Premier League Leicester fans honour sacked Ranieri
Paul Barber (left) says Brighton owner Tony Bloom deserves promotion to the Premier League
Championship Brighton's Bloom deserves promotion, says Seagulls CEO
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri sits on the bench during the UEFA Champions League match between Porto and Juventus at the Dragao stadium in Porto on February 22, 2017
Seria A Allegri warns Juve over 'angry' Napoli
Lucas Hernandez (upright) was arrested after a fight with his girlfriend
Lucas Hernandez French defender, girlfriend get community service for spat