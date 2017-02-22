Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is ready to quit the club while a Chinese club has offered him £35m-a-year.

Rooney who is Manchester United record goalscorer has played a bit-part role in Jose Mourinho’s team this season.

According to reports from England, Rooney is very unhappy with his reduced role under Mourinho and has told close friends that he will leave after this season.

“The writing is on the wall for Wayne. He can see what’s happening. He’s playing less and believes he still has a lot to give. He won’t want to continue here like this,” a source close to Rooney is quoted to say.

This comes after a Chinese club offer to pay the 31-year-old £35m-a-year if he signs for them.

Rooney also has offers from America’s MLS while his former club Everton are ready to sign him.

Rooney has seen Zlatan Ibrahimovic become Manchester United’s main man with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all above him in the pecking order.

He has 18 months left on his contract, but with United likely to make another big signing in the summer, Rooney thinks his time at Old Trafford is over.