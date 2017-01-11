Ronaldo Michael Owen ‘fat’ comment shocks Brazilian legend

Ronaldo is not happy with Michael Owen's joke about his weight while Carlos also had something to say.

Ronaldo play Ronaldo is not happy with Michael Owen's comment on his weight (Getty Images)

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has revealed his shock by Michael Owen’s comment on his weight issues.

Owen was at the Bernabeu on Saturday, January 7 along with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo to present Cristiano Ronaldo his Ballon d’Or trophy ahead of their La Liga 5-0 trashing of Granada.

Michael Owen, Luis Figo, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane play Michael Owen, Luis Figo, Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane came out at the Bernabeu to present Cristiano Ronaldo his Ballon d’Or trophy ahead of their La Liga 5-0 trashing of Granada. (Getty Images)

 

After the game, Owen took to Twitter to share what was meant to be a lighted-hearted joke about Ronaldo’s weight.

I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!” Owen wrote on Twitter.

Michael Owen's Tweet play Michael Owen's tweet (Twitter)

 

While a lot of people on social media got the joke, Ronaldo didn’t find it funny, saying instead that he was shocked.

I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don't know why it is so important, to be honest,” the Brazilian World Cup winner tweeted.

  play Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid via Getty Images)

 

Former Brazilian team-mate Roberto Carlos didn’t find it funny either.

I don't like these type of jokes. Ronaldo is a very good friend of mine and we have to be careful. The thing about Ronaldo is not about his body, it's his heart, he has a very big heart,” Carlos said.

