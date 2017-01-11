Brazilian legend Ronaldo has revealed his shock by Michael Owen’s comment on his weight issues.

Owen was at the Bernabeu on Saturday, January 7 along with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo to present Cristiano Ronaldo his Ballon d’Or trophy ahead of their La Liga 5-0 trashing of Granada.

After the game, Owen took to Twitter to share what was meant to be a lighted-hearted joke about Ronaldo’s weight.

“I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!” Owen wrote on Twitter.

While a lot of people on social media got the joke, Ronaldo didn’t find it funny, saying instead that he was shocked.

“I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don't know why it is so important, to be honest,” the Brazilian World Cup winner tweeted.

Former Brazilian team-mate Roberto Carlos didn’t find it funny either.

“I don't like these type of jokes. Ronaldo is a very good friend of mine and we have to be careful. The thing about Ronaldo is not about his body, it's his heart, he has a very big heart,” Carlos said.