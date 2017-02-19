Ronaldinho Barcelona legend meets NBA stars LeBron, Curry at All-Stars weekend

At the Smoothie King Arena, Ronaldinho posed for photos with LeBron and Curry and shared the snaps on his Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LeBron James and Ronaldinho play LeBron James and Ronaldinho (NBA Instagram)

LeBron James Basketball star gives N12M wristwatch to Ronaldinho
Shaquille O'Neal NBA legend backs Northampton Town for promotion
Premier League Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea stars attend NBA game at O2 Arena
Steve Clifford Coach compares Ronaldo and Messi to LeBron and Curry
Kobe Bryant Basket ball legend says Barcelona remind him of the LA Lakers
Robbie Keane MLS star watches La Lakers game court-side with wife
Neymar Curry praises Barca star following Warriors visit
Neymar Barcelona star launches football’s first Jordan shoe-line
Ronaldinho Ex Barcelona star returns for club ambassador role

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was the NBA All-Stars weekend in New Orleans where he met NBA stars, LeBron James and Steph Curry.

At the Smoothie King Arena, Ronaldinho posed for photos with LeBron and Curry and shared the snaps on his Instagram.

ALSO READ: LeBron James sends expensive wristwatch to Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho and Steph Curry play

Ronaldinho and Steph Curry

(Twitter)

 

The 36-year-old handed personalised Barcelona jerseys to the likes of Curry and other NBA Stars he met including Anthony Davis, James Harden, Marc Gasol, Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

 

In a video shared by NBA on Twitter, the former Brazil international is seen exchanging pleasantries with Curry before the two stars posed for photos.

Attending the NBA All-Stars weekend is one of the first assignments of Ronaldinho as a Barcelona global ambassador.

Ronaldinho at NBA All-Stars play Ronaldinho was announced and showed on the big screen at the Smoothie King Arena, New Orleans (Twitter)

 

Ronaldinho played five years for the La Liga club winning a Champions League title and two La Liga titles.

I will continue to take the name of Barca around the world and it will be great to wear the shirt again. Together with my team-mates, we helped put together a great part of the club's history and thanks to God, things turned out well,” he said about his new role as the global ambassador of Barcelona.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Paul Pogba United midfielder takes his brother to popular restaurant...bullet

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play striker against Huddersfield Town
Carl Ikeme
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper makes 200 appearances for Wolves
Ighalo Orphanage Home
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker building an orphanage in Lagos
Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany has played just six times this season because of a series of injury problems
Manchester City Kompany report buoys Guardiola after Cup stalemate