Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was the NBA All-Stars weekend in New Orleans where he met NBA stars, LeBron James and Steph Curry.

At the Smoothie King Arena, Ronaldinho posed for photos with LeBron and Curry and shared the snaps on his Instagram.

The 36-year-old handed personalised Barcelona jerseys to the likes of Curry and other NBA Stars he met including Anthony Davis, James Harden, Marc Gasol, Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

Two magicians together: Steph Curry and Ronaldinho.. https://t.co/UTM63qFWse — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In a video shared by NBA on Twitter, the former Brazil international is seen exchanging pleasantries with Curry before the two stars posed for photos.

Attending the NBA All-Stars weekend is one of the first assignments of Ronaldinho as a Barcelona global ambassador.

Ronaldinho played five years for the La Liga club winning a Champions League title and two La Liga titles.

“I will continue to take the name of Barca around the world and it will be great to wear the shirt again. Together with my team-mates, we helped put together a great part of the club's history and thanks to God, things turned out well,” he said about his new role as the global ambassador of Barcelona.