Super Eagles Rohr says no limit to China-based players

Rohr says he will not place any limit to the number of China-based players invited to the Super Eagles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gernot Rohr play Super Eagles boss denies report of him limiting Super Eagles chances for China-based players (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

Brown Ideye Striker out of Olympiacos squad amidst China move report
Super Eagles ‘Mikel, Ighalo are in China to play football’ Rohr insists
Odion Ighalo Nigerian striker unveiled by Chinese club, Changchun Yatai
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain moves to China without his family
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles boss, Rohr insists striker still in his plan
Odion Ighalo Striker and his lingering Premier League dreams
Brown Ideye Super Eagles striker to join Mikel in China
Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker wants Super Eagles return
Brown Ideye Nigerian player joins Mikel in China

Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has denied reports that he is limiting the number of China-based players in the team.

Two Super Eagles stars-John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo-recently signed for Chinese side and a third- Brown Ideye-is reportedly close to doing so.

John Mikel Obi play John Mikel Obi now plays for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

ALSO READ: Ighalo unveiled by Chinese club

This week, reports emerged that Rohr wants to cut the number of China-based players to just two.

Pulse Sports did not publish the report.

Brown Ideye play Super Eagles striker is reportedly on his way to China (ACTION IMAGES / DPI / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Rohr, however, denied the report, insisting that all Nigerian players have a chance of playing for the Super Eagles.

"My attention has been drawn to a story quoting me as setting a limit on number of players to be invited from the Chinese League," Rohr was quoted to say in a series of comments on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

"I do not know where this statement credited to me came from.

 

"I know the media are very important partners of our football development and have a huge role to play in our success as a team.

"It's not good for me to get used to seeing stories credited to me that I do not know anything about or read words I never said.

"I, therefore, implore our media friends to be more professional in this regard so we can together get Nigeria football to the top."

Rohr will next meet with his boys when they start preparing for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso in March.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Leicester City Ranieri pays the price as club's fairytale turns sourbullet

Football

Claudio Ranieri was stunningly dismissed by Leicester's Thai owners less than a year after guiding the 5,000-1 outsiders to the Premier League title
Claudio Ranieri Italian's dream shattered as Leicester owners take flak
Sunshine Stars
Sunshine Stars Players receive 50% of owed salaries from LMC
Kieran Gibbs and Danny Welbeck
Danny Welbeck Arsenal striker says he used to hate teammate, Gibbs
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star tells girlfriend to be careful on Instagram