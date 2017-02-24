Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has denied reports that he is limiting the number of China-based players in the team.

Two Super Eagles stars-John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo-recently signed for Chinese side and a third- Brown Ideye-is reportedly close to doing so .

This week, reports emerged that Rohr wants to cut the number of China-based players to just two.

Rohr, however, denied the report, insisting that all Nigerian players have a chance of playing for the Super Eagles.

"My attention has been drawn to a story quoting me as setting a limit on number of players to be invited from the Chinese League," Rohr was quoted to say in a series of comments on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

"I do not know where this statement credited to me came from.

Coach Gernot Rohr says there are no truths in reports he has set a limit to the number of players to be invited from the Chinese League.

"I know the media are very important partners of our football development and have a huge role to play in our success as a team.

"It's not good for me to get used to seeing stories credited to me that I do not know anything about or read words I never said.

"I, therefore, implore our media friends to be more professional in this regard so we can together get Nigeria football to the top."

Rohr will next meet with his boys when they start preparing for the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso in March.