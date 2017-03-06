Roger Schmidt Leverkusen sack head coach after Dortmund thrashing

The 49-year-old was dismissed after three straight defeats in all competitions and with Leverkusen mired in mid-table.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayer Leverkusen's head coach Roger Schmidt pictured during his side's German First division Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, western Germany, on March 4, 2017 play

Bayer Leverkusen's head coach Roger Schmidt pictured during his side's German First division Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, western Germany, on March 4, 2017

(DPA/AFP)

UEFA Champions League Barcelona seek miracle as Bayern, Real eye quarters
Bundesliga Freiburg pull off shock win at Frankfurt
Bundesliga Five things we learned in German league
Champions League Injury-cursed Reus to miss Dortmund's Benfica clash
Bundesliga Bayern go seven points clear in Germany
Bundesliga Leipzig slip off German title pace after draw
Bundesliga Five things to look for in this week's round of fixtures
Bundesliga Stadium bans for 88 Dortmund fans after combat cache discovered
German Cup Sublime Lewandowski fires Bayern into semis
Bundesliga Dortmund demand German Cup minnows switch pitch

Bayer Leverkusen "regretfully" sacked coach Roger Schmidt -- despite still being in the Champions League -- following their humiliating 6-2 Bundesliga thrashing at Borussia Dortmund.

The 49-year-old is the ninth coach to be fired by a Bundesliga club this season.

Schmidt, who took charge in July 2014, was dismissed after three straight defeats in all competitions and with Leverkusen mired in mid-table.

"In view of the current sporting development, we have come to the conclusion that a separation is painful, but unavoidable, for the further development of Bayer 04," managing director Michael Schade said in a statement on Sunday.

"I personally very much regret this because we have a great deal to thank Roger Schmidt for.

"During his term we have qualified for the group stages of the Champions League three times and he has also implemented our philosophy of developing young players into internationals and thus creating lasting values."

Leverkusen's wretched recent run started with a 4-2 first-leg defeat at home to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League on February 21.

Heavy defeat at Dortmund on Saturday left Leverkusen ninth in the table, 11 points from a Champions League place for next season.

The "Werkself" qualified for Europe's top competition in all three seasons under Schmidt, but have lost 11 of their 23 league games this season.

Leverkusen will have a new coach for the return leg against Atletico in Madrid on March 15 and a caretaker coach has not yet been named.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC player wins CNN Goal of the Weekbullet
2 Chinese Super League Embarrassing turn out at opening fixturesbullet
3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal star dropped after training bust-upbullet

Football

Benfica's defender Victor Lindelof will remain with the team until 2021
Victor Lindelof United target extends Benfica deal
Tottenham Hotspur's striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring on March 5, 2017
Harry Kane Pochettino backs striker to fire Tottenham's title bid
Barcelona's forward Neymar, pictured in January 2017, promised, "Against PSG we will run and fight and then we will see what happens"
UEFA Champions League Barcelona seek miracle as Bayern, Real eye quarters
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola refused to rule out catching Chelsea
Pep Guardiola Man City manager says it's 'must-win' time