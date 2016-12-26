Riyad Mahrez :  Leicester City player dropped by manager for poor form

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Asked why the forward did not start, Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri admitted to dropping the player.

Just eight months after leading Leicester City to a shocking Premier League title win, Riyad Mahrez has been dropped because of his poor form.

Mahrez scored 17 goals and providing 11 assists for Leicester City and also picked up the PFA Player of the Year as the Foxes won their first Premier League title in their history.

This season, the forward has been a shadow of himself just like the whole Leicester City team scoring just three goals and registering two assists.

Claudio Ranieri play Claudio Ranieri (AFP/Getty Images)

 

The Algeria international was dropped from Leicester City Boxing day home defeat to Everton, coming off the bench with 30 minutes left to play.

He is not in the good form now, and I wanted to stimulate him,” said Ranieri.

I didn't see him well during the training session. He must give more for the team. I want more.”

Riyad Mahrez play Riyad Mahrez (BBC)

 

Despite his poor form this season, Mahrez is expected to be named the CAF Player of the Year in the upcoming Glo-Caf Awards.

The 25-year-old has already been named the BBC African Player of the Year.

