Riyad Mahrez :  Leicester City player dropped by manager for poor form

Just eight months after leading Leicester City to a shocking Premier League title win, Riyad Mahrez has been dropped because of his poor form.

Mahrez scored 17 goals and providing 11 assists for Leicester City and also picked up the PFA Player of the Year as the Foxes won their first Premier League title in their history.

This season, the forward has been a shadow of himself just like the whole Leicester City team scoring just three goals and registering two assists.

The Algeria international was dropped from Leicester City Boxing day home defeat to Everton, coming off the bench with 30 minutes left to play.

Asked why the forward did not start, Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri admitted to dropping the player.

“He is not in the good form now, and I wanted to stimulate him,” said Ranieri.

“I didn't see him well during the training session. He must give more for the team. I want more.”

Despite his poor form this season, Mahrez is expected to be named the CAF Player of the Year in the upcoming Glo-Caf Awards.