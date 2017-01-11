Alexis Sanchez PSG interested in unsettled Arsenal star

Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign Alexis Sanchez who is reportedly unsettled at Arsenal.

Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez had a heated discussion with midfielder Aaron Ramsey during the Premier League game against Bournemouth play Paris Saint-Germain wants to sign Arsenal star, Alexis Sanchez (AFP/File)

Paris Saint-Germain are looking at the possibilities of signing unsettled Arsenal star, Alexis Sanchez.

Following his contracted contract negotiations with Arsenal, a series of transfer reports have trailed Sanchez.

The latest is the interest of Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain whose director of football Patrick Kluivert is a huge of the Chile international.

Alexis Sanchez play Alexis Sanchez is said to be unsettled at Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

According to Daily Mail, Sanchez has been offered a new contract worth £180,000 per week, a healthy increased from the £130, 000 he is currently receiving.

The 28-year-old is, however, using a huge offer of £400, 000 from China to try to force Arsenal to break their strict salary structure.

The striker who has 13 Premier League goals for Arsenal so far this season is also being tracked by Serie leaders, Juventus.

Sanchez’s public show of frustration after Arsenal 3-3 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday, January 2 has also added more fuel to the transfer speculations surrounding him.

Alexis Sanchez play Alexis Sanchez's show of frustration in Arsenal's last Premier League game has heightened fears among Gunner's fans that he might leave (REUTERS)

 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has assured that the striker who has 18 months remaining on his contract will not be sold.

Sanchez joined Arsenal in the summer of 2014 from Spanish giants, Barcelona. He has won an FA Cup with the London club.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

