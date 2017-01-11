Paris Saint-Germain are looking at the possibilities of signing unsettled Arsenal star, Alexis Sanchez.

Following his contracted contract negotiations with Arsenal, a series of transfer reports have trailed Sanchez.

The latest is the interest of Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain whose director of football Patrick Kluivert is a huge of the Chile international.

According to Daily Mail, Sanchez has been offered a new contract worth £180,000 per week, a healthy increased from the £130, 000 he is currently receiving.

The 28-year-old is, however, using a huge offer of £400, 000 from China to try to force Arsenal to break their strict salary structure.

The striker who has 13 Premier League goals for Arsenal so far this season is also being tracked by Serie leaders, Juventus.

Sanchez’s public show of frustration after Arsenal 3-3 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday, January 2 has also added more fuel to the transfer speculations surrounding him .

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has assured that the striker who has 18 months remaining on his contract will not be sold .

Sanchez joined Arsenal in the summer of 2014 from Spanish giants, Barcelona. He has won an FA Cup with the London club.