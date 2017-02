Paris Saint-Germain fans have been barred from Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Marseille, local police said on Tuesday.

Champions PSG are due to play bitter rivals Marseille at the Velodrome on Sunday evening.

Previous matches between the sides have been marred by trouble between opposing fans.

Local police prefect Laurent Nunez thus took the decision to ban all travelling fans from the game due to the "too great risk of public order troubles".