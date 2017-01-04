Premier League Stoke end barren run to add to Watford woes

Stoke's first win in six matches lifted them up to 11th in the table, above injury-ravaged Watford

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stoke City's Peter Crouch (L) celebrates with teammate Ryan Shawcross after scoring their second goal against Watford in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on January 3, 2017 play

Stoke City's Peter Crouch (L) celebrates with teammate Ryan Shawcross after scoring their second goal against Watford in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on January 3, 2017

(AFP)

Premier League Chelsea turn it up to 11, Ibra lifts Man Utd
Arsenal Don't let standards slip, Wenger warns
Stoke City vs Leicester City Returning title-winning duo give timely boost to Leicester
Arsenal 3 Vs Stoke City 1 Ozil proves worth as Gunners go top
Arsenal vs Stoke City Gunners trust in dynamic duo for Stoke test
Leicester City Leicester in dock over stormy scenes at Stoke

Stoke got back on track with a 2-0 win over Watford on Tuesday that added to the pressure on Hornets manager Walter Mazzarri.

Ryan Shawcross scored his first goal for two years in first-half stoppage time before Peter Crouch netted his 98th Premier League goal shortly after the interval at the Britannia Stadium.

Stoke's first win in six matches lifted them up to 11th in the table, above injury-ravaged Watford, whose boss Mazzarri looks under increasing pressure following a sixth defeat in their last eight games.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes persisted with his three-man defence, having switched to it for November's win at Watford, and also had striker Marko Arnautovic back from suspension.

Arnautovic was set free by Joe Allen's through ball after a mistake by Sebastian Prodl and the Austrian cut the ball across the six-yard box for Jonathan Walters, who might have scored were it not for Miguel Britos's brilliant intervention.

A half between two sides who had conceded a combined eight goals at the weekend was heading for a scoreless conclusion before Shawcross struck in stoppage time.

Stoke City's goalkeeper Lee Grant punches clear under pressure from Watford's Troy Deeney on January 3, 2017 play

Stoke City's goalkeeper Lee Grant punches clear under pressure from Watford's Troy Deeney on January 3, 2017

(AFP)

The Stoke skipper met Charlie Adam's corner 12 yards out and his effort was only helped into the corner by Gomes, with no man on his near post to spare his stopper's blushes.

Four minutes after the interval Stoke doubled their lead.

The Hornets had nearly levelled when Abdoulaye Doucoure's fierce right-footed try was pushed out by Lee Grant before their defensive shortcomings once again reared their head.

A semi-cleared corner found its way back out to Adam on the left and his weak low cross somehow managed to get past Prodl, with Crouch, standing behind him, knowing little about the finishing touch which saw the ball divert off his thigh and into the corner.

It was the first time since February 2015 that the 35-year-old had netted in back-to-back Premier League games.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with...bullet
2 Super Eagles Breakdown of players match allowances, bonuses for an...bullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya...bullet

Football

Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring during their game against Bournemouth on January 3, 2017
Premier League Giroud caps Arsenal revival, Clement sees Swansea win
Hull City's English manager Mike Phelan reacts on the touchline during their match against West Ham United in London on December 17, 2016
Mike Phelan Struggling Hull axe coach
Burnley's English midfielder Joey Barton (R) pictured in 2016, will resign with Burnley despite having a charge of misconduct hanging over alleged betting
Joey Barton Fiery midfielder signs for Burnley despite FA charge
Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (R) says the squad is strong enough to make up for him playing at African football's showpiece tournament in Gabon
Sadio Mane Liverpool in good place, says Cup of Nations-bound star