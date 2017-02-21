Premier League Newcastle flies back to top of table

Rafael Benitez's Magpies are embroiled with Brighton in a thrilling ding dong battle for supremacy in the second tier Championship.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Yoann Gouffran strike and an Henri Lansbury own goal propelled Newcastle back to the top of the Championship and a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa play

A Yoann Gouffran strike and an Henri Lansbury own goal propelled Newcastle back to the top of the Championship and a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa

(AFP/File)

English Premier League Saudi-bound Clattenburg remains on ref duty
Football Investment Man City v Monaco - clash of the nouveaux riches
Victor Anichebe Sunderland manager, Moyes admits they are struggling without striker
Victor Moses Souness says Chelsea need forward to win Premier League
Champions League Manchester City braced for Monaco, Leicester face 'fight'
Fan's Riot Egypt court confirms death sentences over football riot
Champions League Manchester City and Monaco load their Silva bullets
FA Cup Saints not Chelsea on Mourinho's mind
EPL Mourinho faces Chelsea, Lincoln dream of Arsenal

A Yoann Gouffran strike and an Henri Lansbury own goal propelled Newcastle back to the top of the Championship and a step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday.

Rafael Benitez's Magpies are embroiled with Brighton in a thrilling ding dong battle for supremacy in the second tier Championship and victory over another of the sides that went down with them from the Premier League last season saw Newcastle move a point ahead of the 'Seagulls'.

Defeat for Villa, though, left them dangerously close to the relegation places -- just six points above the bottom three -- not something Chinese owner Tony Xia had in mind when he bought the club and subsequently brought in the experienced Steve Bruce after Roberto di Matteo failed to galvanise them in the early stages of the season.

However, Villa's situation is precarious as their form has fallen away completely, accruing just two points from a possible 27 in their last nine games.

Gouffran struck -- in what was the two famous clubs first meeting at St James' Park outside the top flight since 1938 -- three minutes from the break after the Villa defence failed to clear Matt Ritchie's ball into the penalty area.

The hosts doubled their advantage shortly before the hour mark when Villa midfielder Lansbury -- a recent acquisition from Nottingham Forest -- getting into all sorts of a tangle on his goalline and turning Jamaal Lascelles's header into his own net.

Jonathan Kodjia went closest for Villa, his smart volley from 20 yards out just flying over the bar with 11 minutes remaining.

The only bad news for Benitez was the early departure of top scorer Dwight Gayle after just over half an hour.

The 27-year-old former Crystal Palace marksman -- who has scored 20 goals in 22 appearances this season -- was making his return to action having suffered an injury against Brentford in mid-January.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play...bullet

Football

South African Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula says President Zuma did not take sides ahead of the mid-March CAF presidential election
Zuma South African president not backing Hayatou - minister
Manchester city owner Sheikh Mansour took over the club in 2008
Football Investment Man City v Monaco - clash of the nouveaux riches
Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar is being investigated in Brazil and Spain over his headline move to La Liga
La Liga Spanish court rejects Neymar, Barca appeal
Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will become head of referees in Saudi Arabia
English Premier League Saudi-bound Clattenburg remains on ref duty