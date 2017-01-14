AFCON 2017 Premier League loses stars to Africa’s Premier tournament

Riyad Mahrez leads a slew of African players representing their countries at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Riyad Mahrez play Riyad Mahrez is one of the Premier League players going for the AFCON (NAN)

The Premier League returns today after a week break because of the FA Cup and for the first time this season, it will be without some of its finest African exports.

As Leicester City host Chelsea on Saturday, January 14, they will be without their star forward Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) who leads a slew of African players representing their countries at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017) kicking off on the same day in Gabon.

Only five clubs, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City and Middlesbrough will not be affected by the AFCON 2017 with others set to lose 27 players to the tournament.

Sunderland and Leicester City have been hit the most with each club losing four players to the tournament.

According to an analysis of statistics by bookmaker bwin Liverpool's Sadio Mane (Senegal) is the most player that will be missed by a Premier League clubsidde.

Sadio Mane play Liverpool will miss Sadio Mane who is representing Senegal at AFCON 2017 (AFP/File)

Senegal's Sadio Mane (C) vies for the ball during the World Cup 2018 qualifier match Senegal versus Cape Verde on October 8, 2016 at the Leopold Sedar Senghor stadium in Dakar play Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool (AFP/File)

 

The forward has been impressive for Liverpool since he joined in the summer from Southampton, having started 19 games, scoring nine times and providing four assists.

Next player is Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (Côte d’Ivoire) who has scored four goals and assisted 18 times in 18 starts this season.

Wilfried Zaha play Wilfried Zaha (Getty Images)

 

Nordin Amrabat (Morocco) and Adlene Guedioura of Algeria who have combined 30 appearances are next on the list.

Adlene Guedioura play Adlene Guedioura ( BPI / Matt Bunn)

 

Nordin Amrabat play Nordin Amrabat (BPI / Ben Queenborough)

 

It will be a hard time for Leicester City without Mahrez and his Algerian compatriot Islam Slimani who have combined 44 appearances and 13 goals for the Foxes.

Islam Slimani play Islam Slimani (AFP)

 

Sunderland players who have left for the AFCON have played a total of 35 games this season

The Premier League is, however, less affected than the France Ligue 1 while La Liga is the least affected.

Premier League players at AFCON 2017

Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City and Egypt), Eric Bailly (Manchester United and Ivory Coast), Mohamed Elneny, (Arsenal and Egypt), Arouna Kone (Everton and Ivory Coast), Brice Dja Djedje (Watford and Ivory Coast), Bakary Sako (Crystal Palace and Mali) Idrissa Gueye (Everton and Senegal), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City and Egypt), Dieumerci Mbokani (Hull City and DR Congo), Andre Ayew (West Ham and Ghana), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham and Senegal), Diafra Sakho ( West Ham and Senegal), Kwesi Appiah (Crystal Palace and Ghana), Max Gradel (Bournemouth and Ivory Coast), Nordin Amrabat (Watford and Morocco), Adlene Guedioura (Watford and Algeria),  Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City and Senegal), Wilfried Bony (Stoke City and Ivory Coast).

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

