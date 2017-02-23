Pogba Family out in full force again as United beat Saint-Etienne

Paul Pogba and his brother played against his brother Florentin on the pitch with their families watching from the stands.

Paul Pogba and Florentin play

Paul Pogba and Florentin

(AFP/Getty Images)

The Pogba family was in full force again as Manchester United beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in France.

 

For the first leg on Thursday, February 16, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and his brother Florentin shared some beautiful moments together on the pitch during the clash United won 3-0.

Paul Pogba's mum and Mathias play Paul Pogba's mum and Mathias (Icon Sport via Getty Images)

 

At the return leg in Saint-Etienne, the Pogba brothers showed each other love on the pitch with a special handshake and swapping shirts after the game.

Paul Pogba and Florentin play Man Utd via Getty Images (Man Utd via Getty Images)

As usual, their mum Yeo and brother Mathias, who is the twin brother of Florentin were pictured on the stands showing their support.

Just like they did at Old Trafford, Yeo and Mathias showed equal support to their boys on the pitch by wearing the same half-and-half Manchester United and Saint-Etienne jerseys.

Paul Pogba's mum and Mathias play Paul Pogba's mum and his brother Mathias (BPI / Kieran McManus)

 

United’s only and winning goal of the game on Wednesday, February 22 came through Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensuring Manchester United win the tie 4-0 on aggregate.

