The Pogba family was in full force again as Manchester United beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in France.

For the first leg on Thursday, February 16, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and his brother Florentin shared some beautiful moments together on the pitch during the clash United won 3-0.

At the return leg in Saint-Etienne, the Pogba brothers showed each other love on the pitch with a special handshake and swapping shirts after the game.

As usual, their mum Yeo and brother Mathias, who is the twin brother of Florentin were pictured on the stands showing their support.

Just like they did at Old Trafford, Yeo and Mathias showed equal support to their boys on the pitch by wearing the same half-and-half Manchester United and Saint-Etienne jerseys.

United’s only and winning goal of the game on Wednesday, February 22 came through Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensuring Manchester United win the tie 4-0 on aggregate.