Manager of Tottenham, Mauricio Pochettino is not sure about the idea of fan seeing players before kick off.

Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium will feature a transparent tunnel wall enabling fans to peer at the players prior to kick-off, but manager Mauricio Pochettino is not sure about it.

Tottenham have unveiled plans for their new 61,000-capacity stadium, due to open in 2018, which will feature a retractable pitch and a huge 17,000-seat single-tier stand behind one of the goals.

A one-way window will allow supporters in the Tunnel Club executive lounge to spy on the teams as they pass through the tunnel and Pochettino has a few misgivings about the idea.

"Dangerous!" a smiling Pochettino said when he was asked for his thoughts on the concept.

"Because a lot of things happen in the tunnel. The result will be very expensive!"

The new stadium is being built in north London on the site of Spurs' current White Hart Lane home, which will be knocked down at the season's end to allow for construction work to be completed.

Tottenham will play at Wembley next season, where they are playing their European home games this season, before moving into the new arena in 2018.

