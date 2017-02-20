Despite fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Kelechi Iheanacho is very happy at the Etihad according to his former coach, Manuel Pellegrini.

Iheanacho has not played for City in six consecutive games, he was not named in the matchday squad for five games before he returned to the bench in City’s fifth round FA Cup draw at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, February 18.

Pelleregini who is responsible for promoting Iheanacho to Manchester City senior team in August 2015 has revealed that the striker is very happy at the Etihad.

The former Manchester City manager is now head coach of Chinese side Hebei China and hopes he can work with Iheanacho again.

“The young players I have worked with in the past are the ones I strongly feel we could work together again before I retire, there are many like Iheanacho, but I know he is very happy at Manchester City,” Pellegrini said.

“I have worked with a whole lot of players, but some I feel I won’t love working with them in the nearest future but I won’t mind luring some to join me in China,” he added.