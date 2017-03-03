Former West Ham forward Dimitri Payet once admitted that his former teammate Victor Moses was a better player.

Moses spent the 2015/2016 season on loan at West Ham where he was teammates with Payet.

The Nigeria international has found his form this season as he has become one of the most influential players at Chelsea.

Moses faces his former side in a Premier League game on Monday, March and Hammers manager Slaven Bilic has revealed that Payet once admitted to him that Moses was a better player.

“I remember once we had training and I spoke to Payet during last season,” Bilic said in his press conference ahead of the clash on Monday.

“It was him I think and a couple of other players. Payet said that Victor, including himself, is the best player that we have in West Ham. I mean seriously.

“It was about time to show what he had in himself and explode in a positive way – he has done it. He looks on the pitch very concentrated and very serious. He became a tough player.

“I am glad for him. He was our player and we enjoyed that year. He said that he also had good memories of his time here. So I am really glad for him. Of course he had it in him.”

Moses scored just two goals in 26 season in his season loan deal at West Ham which was disrupted several times by injury.

“His potential, his characteristics, his strength, were always amazing,” Bilic added.

“His pace, quality on the ball and stamina is basically top, top class. Sometimes you have to push him to do it day in day out and now he is doing it.

“That is why he has done amazingly to keep his place in such a good side that probably was not guaranteed for him. It was everything but guaranteed for him in the beginning of the season. But he proved himself.

“If you add on top of that he is playing in a position that is not basically his ideal position – or wasn’t his ideal position. It makes his achievement even greater and he should be very proud of what he has done since the start of the season.”