Pogba Manchester United midfielder gatecrashes Henry, Ibrahimovic interview

Sky Sports’ Henry was at the Carrington Training Ground of Manchester United to interview Ibrahimovic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sky Sports’ Henry was at the Carrington Training Ground of Manchester United to interview Ibrahimovic.

Manchester United Ibrahimovic brace sees Man Utd close on top four
Everton vs Man Utd Mourinho demands United improvement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic When Manchester United striker refused to hand Man of the Match award to Pogba
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Ibrahimovic late show lifts Mourinho's side
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Mourinho vows striker won't leave Man Utd a failure
Man Utd vs Sunderland Ibrahimovic keeps Man United motoring
Mourinho Man Utd manager tells fans and players to step up
Paul Pogba Manchester United midfielder gets his own Twitter emoji

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba gatecrashed an interview featuring Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sky Sports’ Henry was at the Carrington Training Ground of Manchester United to interview Ibrahimovic.

Thierry Henry, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic play Pogba gatecrashes an interview of Ibrahimovic with Thierry Henry (Sky Sports)

ALSO READ: Pogba gets Twitter emoji

During the interview, Pogba who was sitting very close was invited on the set by his teammate, Ibrahimovic with the striker joking; “Come, come, see the big boys.”

“If you want to sit between two big players come,” the 36-year-old told his 23-year-old teammate.

Sit on the floor,” Zlatan joked again.

Paul Pogba, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic play Paul Pogba poses for a photo with Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ( Instagram / thierry henry)

 

After hitting the woodwork with a free-kick in United’s Tuesday, January 10 EFL Cup semi-final against Hull, Pogba asked Henry to plead with Ibrahimovic to leave free-kick duties for him.

Did it go in? No, so I am taking the next one,” Ibrahimovic said.

I said to him 'you score a goal and I will leave it to you, but you will get one possibility.'

Thierry Henry, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic play Paul pleaded with Ibrahimovic to take more freekicks (Sky Sports)

 

“I was watching and said 'hopefully it goes in' but it went out. It will come. I was not on the field and when the lion is not there the cats come.”

Ibrahimovic will surely take over the freekick duties when United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, January 15.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Man City player names United legend as an idolbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Midfielder makes losing debut for Tianjin TEDAbullet
3 FIFA Ranking Super Eagles move up one place in latest tablebullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristian Jnr
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid stars takes his son to shopping
Riyad Mahrez
AFCON 2017 Premier League loses stars to Africa’s Premier tournament
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho United manager answers phone call of reporter during presser
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Manchester United midfielder gets his own Twitter emoji