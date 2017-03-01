Paolo Dybala Penalty double puts Juve in control in the Italian Cup

Dybala's double, either side of fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain's goal gave Juventus their tenth consecutive win.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juventus' forward Gonzalo Higuain from Argentina scores a goal during the Italian Tim Cup football match between Juventus and Napoli on February 28, 2017, at the Juventus Stadium in Turin play

Juventus' forward Gonzalo Higuain from Argentina scores a goal during the Italian Tim Cup football match between Juventus and Napoli on February 28, 2017, at the Juventus Stadium in Turin

(AFP)

Guardiola Guardiola to select Man City goalkeepers game-by-game
Seria A Allegri warns Juve over 'angry' Napoli
Ranieri Leicester flops in spotlight after coach sacking
Gian Piero Gasperini 'Champions League a step too far,' says Atalanta coach
EPL Chelsea go 11 points clear, Leicester into bottom three
Dembele Celtic football enjoy huge lead
Southampton Gabbiadini can engineer Saints shock at Wembley
Claudio Ranieri Italian's dream shattered as Leicester owners take flak
Europa League United draw delights Rostov in last-16

Paolo Dybala's second-half penalty double put holders Juventus in control with a 3-1 win over Napoli in the first leg of their Italian Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Spaniard Jose Callejon had given the visitors the lead after 36 minutes as the hosts looked out of sorts at home in Turin.

But Dybala's double on 47 and 69 minutes, either side of fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain's goal on 64 minutes gave Juventus their tenth consecutive win in all competitions.

Juventus -- bidding for a third consecutive league and Cup double and boasting a seven-point lead over Roma in Serie A -- travel to the Stadio San Paolo in Naples on Wednesday, April 5.

Capital city rivals Lazio and AS Roma will play their semi-final, first leg derby clash on Wednesday.

Napoli had controlled much of the first half with Callejon slotting in after good work by Lorenzo Insigne and the Arkadius Milik in breaking down the Juventus wall.

But the holders equalised two minutes after the break when Dybala was fouled by Kalidou Koulibaly in the box.

Higuain pulled Juve ahead as he scored from a narrow angle off a corner, with Dybala again called on for penalty duties after Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina brought down Juan Cuadrado.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Ahmed Musa How Nigerian forward caused Ranieri's sackingbullet

Football

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Goetze has been sidelined indefinitely by a metabolism disorder and will miss the Champions League round-of-16, second-leg clash at home to Benfica
Mario Goetze Dortmund boss says there's no short-term fix for Goetze
FIFA's general secretary, Jerome Valcke, speaks during a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on January 20, 2015
Jerome Valcke Former FIFA executive challenges 10-year ban
Torino's English goalkeeper Joe Hart has impressed in Serie A since his arrival on a season's loan in August, having been frozen out by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City
Joe Hart Guardiola rules out England goalkeeper's return
Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique looks on before the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final match against Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017
Luis Enrique Naive not to be Messi-dependent