Oxlade-Chamberlain :  Klopp brands Arsenal winger's reports 'nonsense'

Oxlade-Chamberlain Klopp brands Arsenal winger's reports 'nonsense'

British media reports suggest Liverpool will make a move for the 23-year-old England international.

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring against Ludogorets Razgrad during a Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium on October 19

Reports linking Liverpool with a January move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are "nonsense", the Merseyside club's manager Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday.

British media reports suggest Liverpool will make a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been in and out of the Arsenal first team, when the transfer window opens next week.

But Klopp said he had no interest in the 23-year-old England international.

"I don't usually say anything about transfer rumours, but I can make an exception. Nonsense," he said.

"This kind of thing I think a lot about, but I say nothing because it is really not interesting what I think about this.

"You (the media) are already on a path so do with it what you want, but from our side nothing else to say about it."

Klopp was speaking ahead of his side's home game with Manchester City on New Year's Eve, which pits second against third in the Premier League table.

"If I didn't sit on the bench I would buy a ticket for this game, 100 percent," said Klopp, whose side trail leaders Chelsea by six points.

The German confirmed that neither centre-back Joel Matip nor playmaker Philippe Coutinho will be able to play due to ankle injuries.

