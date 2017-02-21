Onazi Ogenyi Super Eagles midfielder undergoes haemorrhoids surgery in Turkey

Onazi has been suffering from the ailment for a while before he was advised to undergo a surgery.

Onazi Ogenyi play Onazi Ogenyi undergoes haemorrhoids surgery in Turkey (Instagram/Onazi Ogenyi )

Super Eagles midfielder Onazi Ogenyi has undergone a haemorrhoids surgery in Turkey.

Onazi who plays for Trabzonspor in Turkey has been suffering from the ailment for a while before he was advised to undergo a surgery.

Ogenyi Onazi play Onazi has been suffering from the ailment before he was advised to go for surgery (Ensar Ozdemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

 

The Trabzonspor midfielder shared a photo of him on a hospital bed while also assuring fans that he will be back on the field as soon as possible.

Thank God for a successful surgery no cause for alarm will be set for Monday,” the 24-year-old wrote alongside the photo.

According to Complete Sports, Onazi was diagnosed recently and had the surgery at a private hospital in Turkey and was immediately discharged.

According to information found on Wikipedia, Hemorrhoids, also called piles, are vascular structures in the anal canal.

In their normal state, they are cushions that help with stool control. They become a disease when swollen or inflamed; the unqualified term "haemorrhoid" is often used to refer to the disease.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

