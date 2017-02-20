Okey Emordi Coach resigns from Abia Warriors

On Monday, the club announced that Emordi has resigned with his assistant Abdullahi Biffo to take over.

NPFL Coach Biffo says Abia Warriors excelling with Emordi’s experience

Coach Okey Emordi has resigned as the Technical Adviser of the Abia Warriors just nine games into the season.

Abia Warriors were beaten in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at home by Al Kanemi Warriors on Sunday, February 19.

Under Emordi, Abia Warriors have lost four games, winning three and drawing two games.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the club, Chief Emeka Inyama, Emordi stated he is quitting his role as Technical Adviser because of the poor results.

Biffo’s first assignment will be an away match against Akwa United in Uyo on Sunday, February 26.

