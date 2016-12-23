Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Odion Ighalo :  Super Eagles striker says missing 2017 Afcon is a sad chapter in Nigerian football

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker says missing 2017 Afcon is a sad chapter in Nigerian football

This is the second consecutive Afcon the Super Eagles will be missing since winning the 2013 Afcon.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo says missing the 2017 Afcon is a sad chapter in Nigerian media (Twitter/NFF)

Odion Ighalo Nigerian striker implicated in bribery case in Spain, risks jail term
Nigeria 1 Vs Tanzania 0 Super Eagles battle to slim win
Players Watch A review of Nigerian players’ performance in Euro leagues
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles forward confident of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles forward to miss AFCON qualifying game Tanzania
Egypt 1 Vs Nigeria 0 Super Eagles miss out of AFCON 2017
Kelechi Iheanacho Forward nets in Super Eagles 1-0 win over Mali
Odion Ighalo Date set for funeral of striker’s dad
Gernot Rohr Super Eagles Technical Adviser returns for Algeria clash

Super Eagles striker has described missing the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations as a ‘sad chapter for Nigerian football’.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify from their qualifying group, losing the only spot to Egypt.

That was the second consecutive miss the Super Eagles will be missing since winning the 2013 Afcon.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo says watching the 2017 Afcon will be more painful (AFP/File)

ALSO READ: Super Eagles striker confident of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Ighalo believes it will be more painful when the tournament kicks off on Saturday, January 14.

"I felt bad - not just me but Nigerians as a whole are not happy," the Watford striker to BBC Sport.

"Seeing teams playing in the Nations Cup and you see yourself at home you know you're not going to the Nations Cup that's when I' m going to feel bad.

"You know you don't have to dwell on that, we don't have to kill ourselves about that.

"We have to work towards the next one and keep pushing hopefully we will qualify."

The Super Eagles have won the Afcon title three times.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star take his girlfriend out for a date nightbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder rejects N82M per week offer from...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star to be named FIFA Player of the Yearbullet

Football

Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star giving back through football
''He was not patient'' Okocha insists that Stephen Keshi should have been creative with his tactical decisions against Iran
Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles great reveals why he retired early
Jeonbuk lifted the AFC Champions League in November but could be banned for a year over match-fixing
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Asian football champions facing match-fixing ban
After surprisingly winning the CAF Champions League in October, the Mamelodi Sundowns came off second best against two Asian opponents in the world tournament
Mamelodi Sundowns African champions win again after Club World Cup woes