Odion Ighalo Potential China move, a year late for striker

A year after turning down huge offers from China, Ighalo is not a major attraction and might regret making that decision.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo might regret turning down huge offers from China in 2016 (Reuters)

Odion Ighalo Watford manager not given up on striker
Odion Ighalo Watford boss worried with form of Nigerian striker
Odion Ighalo Date set for funeral of striker’s dad
Odion Ighalo Striker earns N13M per-week at Watford
Odion Ighalo Striker admits interest in China move
Odion Ighalo Watford set to replace striker with another Nigerian, Success
Odion Ighalo Striker signs new five-year deal with Watford
Odion Ighalo Nigerian striker implicated in bribery case in Spain, risks jail term
Odion Ighalo Serie A side, Napoli keeping tabs on Watford striker

I was very close; they made a £10m bid and were offering me over £200,000 a week; a four-year contract. I couldn’t sleep for three days," Odion Ighalo told Daily Mail in February 2016 about an offer from China.

At that time, Ighalo was banging in goals from left, right and centre for Watford and was very excited to be playing in the Premier League.

Odion Ighalo wins Barclays Premier League Player of the Month of December play Odion Ighalo turned down a huge offer from China in the winter of 2016 (Action Images)

 

"That kind of money is not easy to turn down. Some team-mates in the dressing room were saying, ‘You can’t miss this chance’. But I don’t jump into decisions like that," he added.

Ighalo at that time was one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League and was offered given a huge offer four year contract of £200,000 per week.

A year later, Ighalo continues to fall behind the perking order in Watford and is reportedly on his way to China, but it’s a little too late.

Odion Ighalo becomes the first ever Watford player to score in five consecutive Premier League play Odion Ighalo was happy fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League (AP)

ALSO READ: Watford manager says he won't give up up on Ighalo

I don’t blame Ighalo for rejected the offer from China in 2016, this was a footballer living his dream of playing in the Premier League. As a young player while growing up in Ajegunle suburb of Lagos, the striker watched the Premier League in view centres, with those dreams of playing there himself.

Watford gave him chance and with him having the best season of his career at that time, rejecting the huge offer from China was understandable. However, he would have made a different decision if he oversaw the following 12 months.

Quique Sanchez Flores who brought him to England was sacked by Watford and under new manager Walter Mazzarri, Ighalo has been a shadow of himself.

Quique Sanchez Flores and Odion Ighalo play Quique Sanchez Flores who brought Ighalo to England was sacked after last season (Sporting Life)

ALSO READ: Check out how much striker earns at Watford

Ighalo just has one league goal for Watford this season, at this stage last season, he had over 10 and it was that hot form that attracted the huge offer from China.

A year after, Ighalo does not have the star qualities to attract the kind of offers he had in 2016. Though it’s not his fault, Ighalo could yet still feel a stint of regret in the decision he made in 2016.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace as Leicester beat Evertonbullet
2 John Obi Mikel Nigerian midfielder leaves Chelsea for Chinabullet
3 Samuel Eto'o Veteran striker not for sale, says Antalyaspor chiefbullet

Football

Mesut Ozil (left) talks to Arsene Wenger after joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in September 2013
Mesut Ozil Arsenal star links club future to coach Wenger
Argentine football legend Diego Maradona on Monday backed controversial plans to expand the World Cup to 48 teams
Diego Maradona Argentine legend backs 48-team World Cup ahead of crunch FIFA meeting
Amaju Pinnick
NFF Have FIFA fallen out with Nigerian FA?
Asisat Oshoala Coach urges other female players to emulate Oshoala