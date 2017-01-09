Odion Ighalo Potential China move, a year late for striker

“I was very close; they made a £10m bid and were offering me over £200,000 a week; a four-year contract. I couldn’t sleep for three days," Odion Ighalo told Daily Mail in February 2016 about an offer from China.

At that time, Ighalo was banging in goals from left, right and centre for Watford and was very excited to be playing in the Premier League.

"That kind of money is not easy to turn down. Some team-mates in the dressing room were saying, ‘You can’t miss this chance’. But I don’t jump into decisions like that," he added.

Ighalo at that time was one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League and was offered given a huge offer four year contract of £200,000 per week.

A year later, Ighalo continues to fall behind the perking order in Watford and is reportedly on his way to China, but it’s a little too late.

ALSO READ: Watford manager says he won't give up up on Ighalo

I don’t blame Ighalo for rejected the offer from China in 2016, this was a footballer living his dream of playing in the Premier League. As a young player while growing up in Ajegunle suburb of Lagos, the striker watched the Premier League in view centres, with those dreams of playing there himself.

Watford gave him chance and with him having the best season of his career at that time, rejecting the huge offer from China was understandable. However, he would have made a different decision if he oversaw the following 12 months.

Quique Sanchez Flores who brought him to England was sacked by Watford and under new manager Walter Mazzarri, Ighalo has been a shadow of himself.

ALSO READ: Check out how much striker earns at Watford

Ighalo just has one league goal for Watford this season, at this stage last season, he had over 10 and it was that hot form that attracted the huge offer from China.

A year after, Ighalo does not have the star qualities to attract the kind of offers he had in 2016. Though it’s not his fault, Ighalo could yet still feel a stint of regret in the decision he made in 2016.