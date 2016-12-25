Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Odion Ighalo :  Check out cute Christmas photos of striker’s family

Odion Ighalo Check out cute Christmas photos of striker's family

Odion Ighalo and family play Odion Ighalo and his family pose for Christmas photo (Twitter/Odion Ighalo )

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo and his family kicked off their Christmas celebration by posing for a cute photo.

Ighalo who is married with three kids took to his social media on Sunday, December 25 to share a cute Christmas photo of his family.

“Merry Christmas from us to u all,” the Watford striker wrote alongside the photo.

 

The family of five looked very elegant and dapper in their gowns and suits.

In another photo, Ighalo and his wife, Sonia are seen in Christmas jumpers and matching pyjamas.

Odion and Sonia Ighalo play Odion and Sonia Ighalo (Instagram/ Sonia Ighalo)

Ighalo’s mind will, however, be on Watford’s Boxing Day fixture as they host Crystal Palace.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo hyas just one league goal this season (Reuters)

 

The 27-year old striker will be looking to recover from the poor form which has seen him score only one Premier League goal so far this season

At this stage last season, the striker already 12 league goals for Watford.

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

