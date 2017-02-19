Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker building an orphanage in Lagos

Ighalo who grew up in the squalor of Ajegunle suburb of Lagos is very passionate about giving back to the society.

Ighalo Orphanage Home play The Ighalo Orphanage Home is also complete (Twitter/Odion Ighalo)

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is on the verge of completing his own orphanage home in Lagos.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo is very passionate about giving back to the society (Twitter/NFF)

The Changchun Yatai striker took to his social media to reveal that an orphanage named after him is almost complete in Lagos.

“All thanks to God for the work so far,”  the striker wrote alongside a collage of photos of the orphanage home.

 

The orphanage home called ‘Ighalo Orphanage Home' is located at Kudeyindu Estate in Ijegun, Lagos.

The one-storey house is 90% complete from the photos the former Watford striker shared on his Twitter and Instagram.

Ighalo Orphanage Home play Ighalo Orphanage Home in Lagos (Twitter/Odion Ighalo)

On the pitch, the 27-year-old striker is looking to get to know his new teammates after joining Chinese Super League side, Changchun Yatai.

