Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is on the verge of completing his own orphanage home in Lagos.

Ighalo who grew up in the squalor of Ajegunle suburb of Lagos is very passionate about giving back to the society .

The Changchun Yatai striker took to his social media to reveal that an orphanage named after him is almost complete in Lagos.

“All thanks to God for the work so far,” the striker wrote alongside a collage of photos of the orphanage home.

The orphanage home called ‘Ighalo Orphanage Home' is located at Kudeyindu Estate in Ijegun, Lagos.

The one-storey house is 90% complete from the photos the former Watford striker shared on his Twitter and Instagram.

On the pitch, the 27-year-old striker is looking to get to know his new teammates after joining Chinese Super League side, Changchun Yatai.