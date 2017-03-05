MFM FC Odey’s first half penalty seals win for Olukoya Boys over Remo Stars

Odey’s goal gives MFM FC their fifth home win of the season and sees them remain in fourth place in the NPFL table.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MFM FC play MFM FC team photo before their NPFL game against Remo Stars on Sunday, March 5 at the Agege Township stadium (Pulse)

MFM FC beat Southwest rivals, Remo Stars 1-0 at the Agege Township Stadium on Sunday, March 5 courtesy of a first-half penalty by Stephen Odey.

Odey’s goal gives MFM FC their fifth home win of the season and sees them remain in fourth place in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table.

Fatai Osho (2nd from left) Fidelis Ilechukwu (3rd from left) play Remo Stars and MFM FC coaches Fatai Osho (2nd from left) Fidelis Ilechukwu (3rd from left) exchange pleasantries before the game (Pulse)

 

The Southwest derby started lively with both teams holding the ball and trying to play smoothly from the back.

Remo Stars got an early shout for a penalty after Victor Mbaoma fell in the box but the referee waved play on.

The home team were luckier, getting a penalty in the 15th minute after Odey was brought down by Remo Stars goalkeeper David Walbe.

 

The league’s highest goalscorer this season, Odey picked himself up to increase his tally to seven.

Remo Stars were looking to respond quickly and got a chance when Ekene Awazie and Oche Salefu combined well to force a save from MFM FC's goalkeeper Ospino Egbe.

MFM almost doubled their lead through Sikiru Olatunbosun -whose goal in their last home game caused a storm-saw his effort hit the crossbar.

Remo Stars play Remo Stars (Pulse)

In the second half, Salefu blew a Remo Stars freekick wide while MFM FC’s Odey was denied a second in the 71st minute by Remo Stars goalkeeper Chizoba Ndukwe who had replaced Walbe who suffered an injury in the first half.

After Sunday’s loss, Remo Stars are still bottom of the NPFL table but coach Fatai Osho is not worried.

“We are a team in transit, we can't shy away from that but I can assure you that as we go on, we will definitely get better," Osho told Pulse Sports after the game.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s MFM FC are still fourth on the NPFL table.

NPFL Matchday 12 Results

Rivers United FC 1 - 0 Rangers International FC

ABS 1 - 0 Katsina Utd

MFM FC 1 - 0 Remo Stars

Kano Pillars 3 - 1 Enyimba International FC

Shooting Stars 1 - 1 Plateau United

Lobi Stars FC 1 - 0 Gombe United FC Gombe United FC

FC IfeanyiUbah 2 - 2 Abia Warriors

Niger Tornadoes 2 - 0 Nasarawa United FC

Akwa United FC 1 - 0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Sunshine Stars 1 - 0 Wikki Tourists Wikki Tourists

