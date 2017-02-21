Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker wants Super Eagles return

Obafemi Martins says he has not retired from international duties and is open to a Super Eagles call-up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obafemi Martins play Obafemi Martins says he is ready and open for another Super Eagles call-up (Twitter/NTA)

Obafemi Martins Super Eagles striker set to launch his own line of hat
Sunday Oliseh Super Eagles coach to arrive Nigeria on Sunday
Obafemi Martins Super Eagles striker to earn N1.4B at Shanghai Shenhua
Obafemi Martins Sunday Oliseh says striker must fight for Super Eagles shirt
Sportsman Birthday Obafemi Martins turns 31
Obafemi Martins 'I'm shocked at my recall to S/Eagles' - MLS striker says
Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker extends Shanghai Shenhua contract
Super Eagles Nigeria beat Swaziland 2-0 in 2018 World Cup qualifier
#ThrowBackThursday Super Eagles beat Algeria (video)
Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker flops as Shenhua crash out of Asian Champions League

Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins has revealed that he is open and ready for a Super Eagles call-up.

Martins who has 41 caps for Nigeria, has not played for the Super Eagles since his appearance in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Swaziland in Port Harcourt in November 2015.

Odion Ighalo and Obafemi Martins play Obafemi Martins pictured with Odion Ighalo the last time he was with the Super Eagles (Twitter)

 

In recent years, the striker who plays for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua has not been considered for selection by Gernot Rohr.

The 32-year-old has however stated that he has not retired from international duties and is open to a call-up.

I never am through with international football. If the new coach of Nigeria Gernot Rohr needs me, I will gladly honour his call. I am fitter than ever,” the 32-year-old striker told reporters.

Obafemi Martins play Obafemi Martins says he is fitter than he has ever been and is ready for a Super Eagles call-up (Instagram/Obafemi Martins)

ALSO READ: Obafemi Martins flops in AFC Champions League

You have to respect the quality of the young players who are coming through with the national team, they deserve to be given their chance in the team.

“Playing in China is way higher than in the past, we now have top model professionals in the league, so it’s no longer a case of if you go to China, you are winding down your career.”

Martins has represented the Super Eagles in one Africa Cup of Nations tournament and a FIFA World Cup.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Paul Hamilton Former Super Eagles coach loses his left legbullet

Football

Sutton United's reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw (C) applauds supporters after the club's FA Cup fifth round defeat to Arsenal at the Borough Sports Ground, Gander Green Lane in south London on February 20, 2017
Wayne Shaw Sutton United keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew
Sunshine Stars
Sunshine Stars Players storm Ondo State Governor’s office to protest unpaid salaries
Hulk blasted Shanghai SIPG to a 1-0 victory over FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League
AFC Champions League Hulk blasts Shanghai to victory
Gonzalo Higuain is heading for another Italy top scorer's award
Champions League Potent new Juventus face Porto acid test