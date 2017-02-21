Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins has revealed that he is open and ready for a Super Eagles call-up.

Martins who has 41 caps for Nigeria, has not played for the Super Eagles since his appearance in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Swaziland in Port Harcourt in November 2015 .

In recent years, the striker who plays for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua has not been considered for selection by Gernot Rohr.

The 32-year-old has however stated that he has not retired from international duties and is open to a call-up.

“I never am through with international football. If the new coach of Nigeria Gernot Rohr needs me, I will gladly honour his call. I am fitter than ever,” the 32-year-old striker told reporters.

“You have to respect the quality of the young players who are coming through with the national team, they deserve to be given their chance in the team.

“Playing in China is way higher than in the past, we now have top model professionals in the league, so it’s no longer a case of if you go to China, you are winding down your career.”

Martins has represented the Super Eagles in one Africa Cup of Nations tournament and a FIFA World Cup.