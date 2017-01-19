NPFL Sunshine Stars not signing new players again

  • Published:
Sunshine Stars play

Sunshine Stars

(Goal)

Dapo Ajibade, Chairman, Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA),on Thursday in Akure said Sunshine Stars would not add to the present crop of players in the team.

Ajibade, who doubles as the president of the team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the squad had to open space for new brand of Sunshine Stars.

NAN reports that Sunshine Stars defeated Shooting Stars of Ibadan by a lone goal on Wednesday at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Akure.

“We have said that we have to open space for our new brand. Sunshine Stars is the biggest brand in Nigerian Football and we want to consolidate on that.

“I can tell you we are not signing any player again; we have the best players.

Our first home match was against Shooting Stars, so it will take little time for the players to gel,” he said.

Ajibade added that he would do everything right for the team to achieve success.

The chairman also commended the state government for renovating of the state sports complex.

Sunshine Stars now have three points from two matches and will play Plateau United in the week three encounter this weekend.

