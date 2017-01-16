NPFL Physically challenged throng stadium to cheer Wikki Tourists

Physically challenged persons turned out en masse to watch their darling team, Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi, play its first match of the 2016/2017 National Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match, between Wikki Tourists and Nassarawa Utd FC of Lafia was played at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

The physically challenged, mainly cripples, led by one Abdullahi Lushi, who claimed to be a Wikki Tourists’ fan, said they were at the stadium to cheer their team.

They were, however, disappointed as their dream team failed to score even a goal, a development that made them to leave the stadium in annoyance before the match ended.

NAN reports that the tough encounter saw the players from both sides overzealous as they struggled to net their first goal of the tournament.

The encounter, characterised by rough tackles, which prompted issuance of two yellow cards to two players of the Nassarawa Utd, ended goalless.

NAN also reports that few minutes into the second half of the game, the disappointed fans started leaving the stadium.

Baba Ganaru and Kabiru Dogo, Technical Advisers to Wikki Tourists and Nassarawa Utd respectively were on their toes throughout the encounter.

The visiting team created a strong defence thwarting efforts by the hosts to secure a goal in the second half.

Dogo, handler of Nassarawa Utd at a post-match interview expressed happiness at the goalless encounter.

“I am here in Bauchi to get result and I got it.

“This is first match of the season, though we started preparation late but there is hope on my part,’’ Dogo said.

Ganaru refused to comment on performance of his players in the match.