Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

NPFL :  LMC release official ball ahead of next season

NPFL LMC release official ball ahead of next season

The white ball has all the sponsors of the Nigeria Professional Football League and the League Management Company inscribed in it.

  • Published:
NPFL ball play LMC release official ball ahead of next season

CAF Champions League Draw North African ties for Rangers and FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Kano Pillars Club chairman Babangida promises adequate security at Sani Abacha Stadium
NPFL Clubs to get N500, 000 for away wins next season
Godwin Obaje NPFL top scorer joins Etoile du Sahel
Chisom Egbuchulam Rangers’ board displeased with top striker’s poaching
Enugu Rangers NPFL champions to start pre-season African tour on Jan. 6

The League Management Company (LMC) have released the official ball for the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The 2017 NPFL season will be kicking off on Saturday, January 14, 2017, and is expected to end in July.

Ahead of the new season, the LMC who are the organisers of the NPFL released photos of the official ball on their Twitter page.

 

The white ball has all the sponsors of the NPFL and the LMC inscribed in it.

Champions, Enugu Rangers, will begin their league title defence at home to Abia Warriors in the first Oriental Derby of the 2016/17 top-flight campaign.

 

The biggest pairing for Week One is the clash between Enyimba International FC and Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Match Day One Fixtures

Enyimba FC Vs Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars Vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Enugu Rangers Vs Abia Warriors

MFM FC Vs Niger Tornadoes

Shooting Stars Vs Lobi Stars

ABS FC Vs Akwa United

Remo Stars Vs Plateau United

Katsina United Vs Gombe United

Rivers United Vs Elkanemi Warriors

Wikki Tourists Vs Nasarawa United.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
2 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach appointed manager of Dutch...bullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker makes Premier League goal...bullet

Football

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Breakdown of players match allowances, bonuses for an Afcon/World Cup qualifier
Chelsea players
John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with Conte, teammates
The Super sand eagles team
Sand Eagles Nigeria Beach Soccer team are 20th in World Ranking
Anthony Martial's agent has talked up the possibility of the Manchester United forward joining Sevilla on loan
Jose Mourinho Man Utd manager rules out loan moves for fringe players