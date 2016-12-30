NPFL :  LMC release official ball ahead of next season

The white ball has all the sponsors of the Nigeria Professional Football League and the League Management Company inscribed in it.
The 2017 NPFL season will be kicking off on Saturday, January 14, 2017, and is expected to end in July.
Ahead of the new season, the LMC who are the organisers of the NPFL released photos of the official ball on their Twitter page.
Champions, Enugu Rangers, will begin their league title defence at home to Abia Warriors in the first Oriental Derby of the 2016/17 top-flight campaign.
The biggest pairing for Week One is the clash between Enyimba International FC and Sunshine Stars of Akure.
Match Day One Fixtures
Enyimba FC Vs Sunshine Stars
Kano Pillars Vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Enugu Rangers Vs Abia Warriors
MFM FC Vs Niger Tornadoes
Shooting Stars Vs Lobi Stars
ABS FC Vs Akwa United
Remo Stars Vs Plateau United
Katsina United Vs Gombe United
Rivers United Vs Elkanemi Warriors
Wikki Tourists Vs Nasarawa United.
