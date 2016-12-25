Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

NPFL :  Clubs to get N500, 000 for away wins next season

NPFL Clubs to get N500, 000 for away wins next season

The 2017 NPFL season will be kicking off on Saturday, January 14, 2017, and is expected to end in July.

  • Published:
League Management Company play League Management Company (League Management Company)

Godwin Obaje NPFL top scorer joins Etoile du Sahel
Enyimba Udoh replaces Udoji as club captain
Enyimba FC The People’s Elephant to play home games in Calabar
NPFL Super4 Rangers’ coach not satisfied as team beat River United
Super 4 Wikki beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Rangers top Rivers United
Rivers United Coach Eguma confident ahead of next season after NPFL Super 4 win
CAF Champions League Draw North African ties for Rangers and FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Chisom Egbuchulam Rangers’ board displeased with top striker’s poaching

The League Management Company (LMC), have revealed that clubs will be given the sum of N55, 000 for away wins in the upcoming season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The 2017 NPFL season will be kicking off on Saturday, January 14, 2017, and is expected to end in July.

Ahead of the season, organisers of the NPFL announced that away wins will be rewarded with the sum of N500, 000, N200, 000 for away draws and N250, 000 for attracting over 5,000 home fans.

To encourage maintenance of home grounds, the LMC will be giving clubs the sum of N200,000 monthly.

Clubs that include three U-18 players and play one of them for 15 minutes will be getting the sum of  N200,000 AND  for dressing three U-18 youth players on match days and one playing 15 minutes.

Champions, Enugu Rangers, will begin their league title defence at home to Abia Warriors in the first Oriental Derby of the 2016/17 top-flight campaign.

Enugu Rangers play Enugu Rangers (Vanguard)

ALSO READ: Last season's NPFL highest goalscorer leaves Nigeria

The biggest pairing for Week One is the clash between Enyimba International FC and Sunshine Stars of Akure.

Match Day One Fixtures

Enyimba FC Vs Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars Vs FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Enugu Rangers Vs Abia Warriors

MFM FC Vs Niger Tornadoes

Shooting Stars Vs Lobi Stars

ABS FC Vs Akwa United

Remo Stars Vs Plateau United

Katsina United Vs Gombe United

Rivers United Vs Elkanemi Warriors

Wikki Tourists Vs Nasarawa United.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles great reveals why he retired earlybullet
2 Super Falcons Players finally release AWCON trophybullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria drop in latest FIFA Rankingbullet

Football

Amaju Pinnick
NFF Football federation to return unaccounted money to Fifa
Frank Lampard and Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero Lampard reveals how Manchester City striker always arrives late for training
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star takes lawyers to court over image right
Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo
Joseph Yobo Ex-Super Eagles captain gives us another dope Christmas family photo