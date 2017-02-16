2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations No Nigerian referee for tournament

CAF on Thursday, February 16 released their referee list for the tournament and no Nigerian made it.

  • Published:
Nigerian Referees play Nigerian referees (Savidnews)

NPFL Nigeria Referees Association set for new season
AFCON 2015 Nigerian referee selected for Equatorial Guinea Nations Cup
In Abia Referee narrowly escapes attack in Umuahia
Golden Eaglets NFF to lodge ‘unfair refereeing’ complaint to CAF
Quadri Ololade Adebimpe 24-Yrs-Old Nigerian referee to officiate in African Champions League

No Nigerian referee has been selected for the 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The U20 AFCON 2017 which holds in Zambia will kick off on Sunday, February 26.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday, February 16 released their referee list for the tournament and no Nigerian made it.

According to information revealed on CAF official website, 26 arbiters were selected from 22 African countries to officiate in the 20th edition of the championship.

Twelve centre referees and 14 assistant referees have been chosen to handle matches at the eight-nation continental championship.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are absent from the tournament after failing to beat Sudan in the third round of qualifier.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr confirms friendly against Senegalbullet

Football

Hope Akpan
Hope Akpan Blackburn midfielder charged for pushing referee
Leon Balogun
Leon Balogun Nigerian defender returns to Mainz training
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus Manchester City to meet specialist in Spain for metatarsal injury
Carli Lloyd (right) celebrates a goal against the Netherlands in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 18, 2016
Carli Lloyd Manchester City sign US women's star