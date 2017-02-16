No Nigerian referee has been selected for the 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The U20 AFCON 2017 which holds in Zambia will kick off on Sunday, February 26.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday, February 16 released their referee list for the tournament and no Nigerian made it.

According to information revealed on CAF official website, 26 arbiters were selected from 22 African countries to officiate in the 20th edition of the championship.

Twelve centre referees and 14 assistant referees have been chosen to handle matches at the eight-nation continental championship.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are absent from the tournament after failing to beat Sudan in the third round of qualifier.