Quadri Ololade Adebimpe, the youngest referee in the Nigeria Professional Football League, has been appointed to officiate in the continental club competitions.

Adebimpe joins Abdullahi Shuaibu as the two appointed referees by Confederation of African Football to officiate in the First Round, Second Leg matches of continental club competitions.

Adebimpe, 24, is a FIFA badged referee who is expected to officiate the game between AS FAN of Niger Republic and AS de Tanda of Ivory Coast in Niamey on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

The Nigerian referee will be assisted on the pitch by Samuel Pwadutakam, Isah Usman and Abubakar Ago for the Champions League tie.

Adebimpe emerged from the Lagos Referees Association to make his impact on the Nigeria Professional Football League.