The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are in talks with Nigeria’s digital TV company, StarTimes for the broadcasting right of the Federation Cup.

According to a Pulse Sports source, StarTimes are interested in being a major sponsor of the Federation Cup.

The deal will include StarTimes getting broadcasting right for the tournament from the quarterfinal stage.

It is not yet known how far the two parties have gone in their negotiations.

NFF General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has however denied the report saying he has no knowledge of such negotiation.

“I have not heard anything like that, it is false,” he told Pulse Sports in a phone conversation.

Pulse Sports source, however, insists that the NFF and StarTimes are in talks and an announcement will be made soon.

FC IfeanyiUbah are the reigning champions of the Federation Cup after beating Nasarawa United to lift the title.

FC IfeanyiUbah defeated Nasarawa United via penalty shoot in the final player on Sunday, November 6 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos.