A five-a-side named after Brazil and Barcelona football Neymar will commence in Nigeria in March.

The unique competition was launched by Neymar in December 2015. “It's the kind of football I've always loved to play and this time we play it with a special twist to it," he said at that time.

This competition features in groups of five players aged 16-25.

Two substitutions are to be made by groups as there’s no sexual orientation confinements, which means both male and female players can make up a group.

All players of both groups must play with a foot wear while two over-matured players will be permitted on every group.

No goalkeeper is allowed as no player can obstruct the goal with his or her hands nor venture inside the goal zone.

A unique thing about this tournament is that a team loses a player when they concede a goal and it goes on like that till there is no player left in a team.

Coming to Nigeria for the first time, qualification rounds will be held across none locations, with two days of group stage qualifications before a final knock-out round for the top scoring teams.

Every group will get the chance to play in any event twice in the gathering stages.

The Nigerian champions will in July, get an all-costs paid trip to Brazil for the final at Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr outside Sao Paolo.

The best scorer from Nigeria will get an opportunity to have trials with ABS FC of Ilorin, one of the sponsors of the Neymar Jr’s FIVE.

Other sponsors of the competition in Nigeria are Snickers while Red Bull is the official partner worldwide.

‘Anjos da Bola’- Angels of the Ball-matured 20-22 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil are the present champions.

Registration for the tournament is free which makes the demand high and total teams allowed into the tournament is limited.

Nigeria Qualifiers

Friday, March, 3- Abuja

Saturday, March 4- Abuja

Friday, March 10- Port Harcourt

Saturday, March 11- Port Harcourt

Friday, March 17-Festac Town

Saturday, March 18-Festac Town

Friday, March, 24-Ajegunle

Saturday, March 25- Ajegunle

Friday, March 31-Ikorodu United

Saturday, 01 April-Ikorodu, Lagos

Friday, April 7-Victoria Island, Lagos

Saturday, April 8-Victoria Island, Lagos

Friday, April 21-Yaba, Lagos

Saturday, April 22-Yaba, Lagos

Friday, April 28-Ajah, Lagos

Saturday, April 29-Ajah, Lagos

Friday, May 05-Surulere, Lagos

Saturday, May 06-Surulere, Lagos

Tournament Country Final

Saturday, May 20

Victoria Island, Lagos