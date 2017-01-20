Moyes says Victor Anichebe who has been out since New Year's Eve is needed for their relegation scrap.
Anichebe has been unavailable since the 4-1 away defeat to Burnley on New Year’s Eve and Moyes thinks he is key for the Black Cat’s relegation battles.
ALSO READ: When Anichebe played with a broken rib
"We've lost one or two people who were key in our winning run – Victor and Jordan – and they are both really important players," Moyes said during his pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League trip to West Brom.
Moyes, however, revealed that the striker has a chance to play in the next game for Sunderland who are 19th in the Premier League table.
"I'm not sure if anyone will be back. There was only a chance with Steve Pienaar and Victor Anichebe.
ALSO READ: Moyes says Anichebe reminds him of Drogba
"Jack Rodwell should be okay. He had a slight problem with his knee but a scan revealed there was nothing there."
Anichebe has scored three Premier League goals for the Black Cats since joining in the summer.