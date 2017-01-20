Victor Anichebe Sunderland boss, Moyes wants Nigerian striker for relegation scrap

Moyes says Victor Anichebe who has been out since New Year's Eve is needed for their relegation scrap.

Victor Anichebe play Sunderland boss, Moyes days Victor Anichebe is key for the ahead of the relegation scrap (North News & Pictures Ltd)

Sunderland boss David Moyes is frustrated at the unavailability of Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe for the relegation scrap.

Anichebe has been unavailable since the 4-1 away defeat to Burnley on New Year’s Eve and Moyes thinks he is key for the Black Cat’s relegation battles.

Victor Anichebe play Victor Anichebe has been out of action since New Year's Day (Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

"We've lost one or two people who were key in our winning run – Victor and Jordan – and they are both really important players," Moyes said during his pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League trip to West Brom.

Moyes, however, revealed that the striker has a chance to play in the next game for Sunderland who are 19th in the Premier League table.

 

"I'm not sure if anyone will be back. There was only a chance with Steve Pienaar and Victor Anichebe.

"Jack Rodwell should be okay. He had a slight problem with his knee but a scan revealed there was nothing there."

Anichebe has scored three Premier League goals for the Black Cats since joining in the summer.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

