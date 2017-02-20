Victor Anichebe Sunderland manager, Moyes admits they are struggling without striker

Anichebe has been out injured with knee ligament which he sustained on Saturday, January 21.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Victor Anichebe play Sunderland manager David Moyes says they are struggling without Victor Anichebe (North News & Pictures Ltd)

Victor Anichebe Sunderland striker reduced to tears over injury
Victor Anichebe Sunderland striker says he’s being targeted by Premier League defenders
Victor Anichebe Sunderland manager says striker reminds him of a young Drogba
Victor Anichebe How personal trainer brought striker back to fitness
Premier League Sunderland off the bottom as Leicester crash again
Victor Anichebe Sunderland boss, Moyes wants Nigerian striker for relegation scrap
Victor Anichebe Moyes says it’s not yet time for striker’s Super Eagles return
Victor Anichebe Sunderland striker out for 10 weeks

Sunderland boss David Moyes has admitted that they are struggling because of the injury to striker Victor Anichebe.

Anichebe has been out injured with knee ligament which he sustained in Sunderland’s 2-0 Premier League loss at West Brom on Saturday, January 21.

Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe play Victor Anichebe was ruled out for 10 weeks with knee ligament injury (Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Anichebe was reduced to tears because of the injury

Sunderland have not won since that fixture and are currently bottom of the Premier League table.

We may have to play a little bit on the counter-attack and play quite fast football. We spoke to the players about it and I think they understand," Moyes told Sunderland Echo.

“We’re trying to get more balls in the box, more people in the box. It’s the only way we’re going to score goals. As well as, say, Adnan (Januzaj) or Fabio (Borini)  and Jermain (Defoe), we’re trying to get some of the midfield players further up.

“Ndong got himself a goal [at Selhurst Park], albeit from outside the box. We’re having to really try and find a way.

David Moyes play David Moyes says Sunderland will now have to play counter attacks (AFP)

 

“I think so [3-5-2 being a solution]. What I do think is it will change. It will change again because of what the opposition can do to you, maybe you’re chasing a game and you need to do it in a different way, you need to look at different things.

“But I think when we lost Victor (Anichebe), that was the key to it. We needed to keep looking for another way to get up the pitch, to have two forwards playing and not to be too exposed defensively. Because we had been making mistakes and conceding goals, I had to make sure we could shore it up a little bit as well.”

The 28-year-old striker who has three goals in 11 games was ruled out for 10 weeks because of the knee ligament injury.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play...bullet
3 Henry Obiekwu Nigerian defender dies during game in Enugubullet

Football

Victor Moses
Victor Moses Souness says Chelsea need forward to win Premier League
Super Eagles
Super Eagles Nigeria to face Burkina Faso in London
Atletico Madrid's forward Kevin Gameiro (L) vies with Granada's Belgian midfielder Andreas Pereira during the Spanish league football match October 15, 2016
La Liga United nations Granada boost survival hopes
Lazio's Balde Diao Keita celebrates after scoring against Empoli at the Castellani Stadium in Empoli on Febuary 18, 2017
Keita Balde Senegal striker keeps Lazio's Europa hopes ticking over