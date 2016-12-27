Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Mkhitaryan :  'Scorpion' volley was instinctive

Mkhitaryan 'Scorpion' volley was instinctive

The playmaker sealed victory by scoring a goal reminiscent of Rene Higuita's famous 'scorpion kick' save in 1995.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (C) strikes the ball with the back of his heel to score their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Sunderland December 26, 2016 play

Manchester United's midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (C) strikes the ball with the back of his heel to score their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Sunderland December 26, 2016

(AFP)

Man Utd vs Sunderland Ibrahimovic keeps Man United motoring
Premier League Chelsea make it 12, Giroud rescues Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Ibrahimovic late show lifts Mourinho's side
Crystal Palace vs Man Utd Mourinho keeps Rooney guessing over Palace clash
Jose Mourinho Man Utd manager 'scared' by Mkhitaryan injury
Mourinho Mkhitaryan injury not serious - Man U manager
Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan tames Spurs to stop rot
Europa League Mkhitaryan breaks duck as United go through

Henrikh Mkhitaryan said his spectacular 'scorpion kick' volley in Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Monday had been a matter of instinct taking over.

The Armenian playmaker sealed victory at Old Trafford by diving beneath Zlatan Ibrahimovic's right-wing cross and flicking the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with his right heel.

The goal, reminiscent of former Colombia goalkeeper Rene Higuita's famous 'scorpion kick' save against England in 1995, was allowed to stand despite an apparent offside.

"I was expecting the ball in front of me, but I was already in front, so I got it behind me," Mkhitaryan told MUTV.

"So the only thing I could do, it was a chance to hit it with the back-heel. I did it and I succeeded."

Mkhitaryan came on as a second-half substitute, having previously spent two games on the sidelines with an ankle injury sustained during United's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United's midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Sunderlan December 26, 2016 play

Manchester United's midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Sunderlan December 26, 2016

(AFP)

His injury came just as he was establishing himself in United's first team and manager Jose Mourinho was delighted to see the former Borussia Dortmund star back in action.

"I have to watch back on TV because I didn't yet, but it looked for me phenomenal," said Mourinho, whose side drew level on points with fifth-place Tottenham in the Premier League table.

"I think he scored in the right goal, the Stretford End, with the people very enthusiastic just behind.

"It was a great moment and for him important because he was going up and up, and then the injury comes.

"He was out of two matches and he's back. And to be back not just (with) the goal, I think he also brought quality with his performance. I am obviously happy."

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
2 John Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain poses for Christmas photo with his...bullet
3 Joseph Yobo Ex-Super Eagles captain gives us another dope Christmas...bullet

Football

Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates at the final whistle in the match against West Bromwich Albion in London on December 26, 2016
Olivier Giroud Arsenal's Wenger salutes 'fighter'
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic lifts the ball over Sunderland's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to score the team's second goal during the match at Old Trafford on December 26, 2016
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Mourinho vows striker won't leave Man Utd a failure
Manchester City's Yaya Toure (C) celebrates scoring a goal during their English Premier League match against Hull City, at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, on December 26, 2016
Pep Guardiola Manchester City face series of 'finals'
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident the team can beat Southampton for a first away victory since September
Southampton vs Tottenham Pochettino relishes return to former club